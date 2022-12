Sidharth with family

Sidharth Shukla, a popular name in the telly industry, passed away due to a heart attack in 2021. He was part of numerous successful TV shows over the years including Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak and others. He gained love and appreciation at the national level with the reality show Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman. He was the winner of the show. He was very close to his family and always valued them in life. On the 41st birth anniversary of the late actor, here are some beautiful pictures of the actor with his family.