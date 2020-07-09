Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Sidharth Shukla
/
BEST Moments of 1st half of 2020: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's reunion, Sidharth Shukla's BB 13 win and more

BEST Moments of 1st half of 2020: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's reunion, Sidharth Shukla's BB 13 win and more

In Television, Bollywood, Hollywood, and South, many unforgettable moments took place in the first half of the year. Speaking of that, take a look at some of the big and best moments through pictures that the first six months of the year gave us.
7312 reads Mumbai Updated: July 9, 2020 12:14 pm
  • 1 / 20
    Reminiscing the best moments that the first six months of the year gave us

    Reminiscing the best moments that the first six months of the year gave us

    The first half of the year began on a good note. Later due to Coronavirus, things took a turn and how! In the entertainment industry, the beginning of the year saw many big and unforgettable moments taking place. When it comes to TV, Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang's wedding created a huge buzz. The couple got hitched in a grand ceremony. In the West, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's reunion at the SAG Awards took the internet by storm. The former couple had an adorable reunion as they congratulated each other for winning. That's not all! The South Korean boyband, BTS has been topping the music charts, breaking the records and creating buzz for various reasons! When it comes to South, at the beginning of the year, news broke that superstar Rajinikanth will be making his historic TV debut on "Into The Wild with Bear Grylls". His episode was a perfect treat to his fans. Coming to Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram debut broke the internet. Since her debut, she has been sharing some hilarious and relatable content on social media. Before Bebo took the internet by storm, Filmfare Awards ceremony was the talk of the town. Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt won big at the event. Article 15 and Uri: The Surgical Strike also made it to the winner's list among others. In Television, Bollywood, Hollywood, and South, many unforgettable moments happened in the first half of the year. Speaking of that, take a look at some of the big and best moments through pictures that the first six months of the year gave us.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 2 / 20
    Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang

    Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang

    This year, Kamya Punjabi who is known for her performance in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki married her longtime beau Shalabh Dang. The actress is currently in a happy space. For the uninitiated, Kamya was earlier married to Bunty Negi for ten years and has a daughter with him named Aara.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 20
    Sidharth Shukla

    Sidharth Shukla

    After months of drama and laughter, Sidharth Shukla was declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth was one of the most controversial contestants on the show. From fights with fellow contestants to his romance with Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth made several headlines before bagging the trophy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 20
    Shehnaaz Gill with Tara Bhanushali

    Shehnaaz Gill with Tara Bhanushali

    Shehnaaz won hearts and her fan following increased post Bigg Boss 13. Post her exit from the show, Shehnaaz met Mahhi Vij who was her big time supporter. Mahhi shared a beautiful photo of Shehnaaz and her daughter and made hearts melt.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 20
    Erica Fernandes

    Erica Fernandes

    At the beginning of this year, Erica shared a mysterious photo of two rings. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star confirmed that she has found love but didn't reveal the name of her partner. She also mentioned that she hasn't got engaged.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 20
    Group photo

    Group photo

    Just a few weeks ago, Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani shared a pic from their friend Gautam Hegde's birthday wherein they were seen posing with their industry friends Karan Wahi, Asha Negi, Ridhi Dogra, Akshay Dogra, Barun Sobti and more. The photo created a lot of buzz on social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 20
    Rana Daggubatti

    Rana Daggubatti

    Rana took everyone by surprise when he revealed that he got engaged to Miheeka Bajaj. The event took place at Rana's grandfather's memorial in Ramanaidu Studios.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 20
    KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit's baby

    KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit's baby

    After a long wait, KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika shared the photo of their baby boy for the first time. The couple is already parents to a baby girl named Ayra who is a star in her own right.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 20
    Nithiin and Shalini

    Nithiin and Shalini

    Tollywood actor Nithiin got engaged to Shalini at the beginning of this year. The couple's first photos went viral on social media. As per reports, the couple has known each other for the last four years.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 20
    Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls

    Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls

    Rajinikanth made an appearance on Bear Grylls' Into The Wild. Fans were impressed by the superstar's debut on the show.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 11 / 20
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. PeeCee who is very active on social media got nostalgic as she shared the first ever picture with hubby Nick that was taken two years back.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 20
    Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

    Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

    Pandya and Natasa took everyone by surprise when they revealed that they tied the knot and are expecting their first baby.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 20
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    This year, Kareena Kapoor Khan made her fans happy by making her Instagram debut. Since her debut, she has been treating fans with beautiful photos. From no makeup to family pics, Bebo's social media has been a delight to her fans.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 20
    Nickyanka's Holi celebrations

    Nickyanka's Holi celebrations

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas had a blast celebrating Holi. The couple shared many photos on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 20
    Kalki Koechlin

    Kalki Koechlin

    Kalki welcomed a baby girl with beau Guy Hershberg. The actress was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap but the two parted ways after a couple of years. The couple named their daughter Sappho.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 16 / 20
    Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

    Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

    Former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's crossed paths at the SAG Awards 2020. The ex-couple's pictures from the event went viral on social media.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 17 / 20
    Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

    Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

    Zayn and Gigi are all set to welcome their first child together. The pregnancy news took the internet by storm. Fans of the couple are beyond happy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 18 / 20
    Katy Perry

    Katy Perry

    Katy Perry is all set to welcome her first child with Orlando Bloom. The couple's pregnancy news was a huge surprise.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 19 / 20
    Matthew Perry

    Matthew Perry

    Friends fans were happy when Matthew Perry finally made his debut on Instagram. He has been sharing funny pictures and videos ever since making his debut.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 20 / 20
    BTS

    BTS

    The Bangtan Boys have been creating buzz for various reasons. The band made a dapper appearance at the Grammys 2020. Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V, RM, Jungkook, and Jin joined Lil Nas X to perform on 'Old Town Road' and absolutely nailed it!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement