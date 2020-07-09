BEST Moments of 1st half of 2020: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's reunion, Sidharth Shukla's BB 13 win and more

1 / 20

Reminiscing the best moments that the first six months of the year gave us

The first half of the year began on a good note. Later due to Coronavirus, things took a turn and how! In the entertainment industry, the beginning of the year saw many big and unforgettable moments taking place. When it comes to TV, Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang's wedding created a huge buzz. The couple got hitched in a grand ceremony. In the West, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's reunion at the SAG Awards took the internet by storm. The former couple had an adorable reunion as they congratulated each other for winning. That's not all! The South Korean boyband, BTS has been topping the music charts, breaking the records and creating buzz for various reasons! When it comes to South, at the beginning of the year, news broke that superstar Rajinikanth will be making his historic TV debut on "Into The Wild with Bear Grylls". His episode was a perfect treat to his fans. Coming to Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram debut broke the internet. Since her debut, she has been sharing some hilarious and relatable content on social media. Before Bebo took the internet by storm, Filmfare Awards ceremony was the talk of the town. Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt won big at the event. Article 15 and Uri: The Surgical Strike also made it to the winner's list among others. In Television, Bollywood, Hollywood, and South, many unforgettable moments happened in the first half of the year. Speaking of that, take a look at some of the big and best moments through pictures that the first six months of the year gave us.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla