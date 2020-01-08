/
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's TOP 5 fights with fellow contestants in the show
Bigg Boss 13 has been creating buzz ever since it started. Sidharth Shukla is one of the most controversial contestants on the show. Today, we bring to you Sidharth Shukla's top 5 fights from the BB house.
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Updated: January 8, 2020 03:00 pm
Sidharth Shukla's Fights
Bigg Boss and controversies go hand-in-hand. Bigg Boss 13 has been creating buzz for all the reasons. Speaking about the contestants, Sidharth Shukla is one of the most controversial contestants on the show. Lately, he has been in the news due to his bond with Shehnaaz Gill. However, on the other side, his fights with other contestants have been making headlines as well. The actor has got involved in fights with almost every fellow contestants on the show and the same has created buzz every time. Shefali Bagga recently got evicted from the show and in an interview with Indian Express, she said Shukla has been using Shehnaaz Gill under the pretext of being a friend. Speaking about Shehnaaz and Sidharth, things got worse after Shehnaaz slapped Shukla recently. As we look forward to seeing what happens next, we bring to you Sidharth Shukla's top 5 fights from the BB house.
Asim Riaz
Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have had several fights. During one of their fights, Sidharth pushed Asim which didn't go down well with many. For the uninitiated, Sidharth and Asim got into a fight during captaincy task and also got physical with each other.
Arhaan Khan
In one of the episodes, Sidharth and Rashami got into a war of words after Shukla called her "naukrani". In the heat of the moment, Rashami threw chai at Shukla. However, it didn't end there. Shukla also threw a cup of tea at Rashami and Arhaan came in her defense. He tore her boyfriend Arhaan Khan's shirt who is not a part of the show now.
Rashami Desai
Rashami and Shukla have a history of fights. Rashami told some of the inmates how Shukla used to have creative changes done in their show Dil Se Dil Tak. She even accused him of convincing the team to cut some of her scenes. The same created buzz on the internet. Also, in one of the episodes, Sidharth revealed that Desai followed him to Goa. The duo still continues to fight.
Mahira Sharma
In one of the episodes, Bigg Boss gave a captaincy task in which the house was divided into two teams. The team members got competitive and later aggressive. Shukla pulled a sack that Mahira had already set her hand on, and this led to a fight between them. Mahira accused him of being violent and blamed him for getting aggressive.
Paras Chhabra
At the beginning of the season, we saw how Shukla got involved in fight with Paras due to Mahira Sharma. They have had several fights in the house. Speaking about Chhabra's personal grudge against Shukla, Paras' girlfriend Akanksha Puri revealed that Chhabra is not fond of Shukla as there have been several rumours of them dating in the past.
