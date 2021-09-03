Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla: Most precious moments of SidNaaz from Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth Shukla, the heartthrob of the Hindi TV industry, passed away on September 2, 2021. Even though, initial reports suggested that it was a heart attack, the police has not yet confirmed it. Sidharth Shukla had lost his heart to the bubbly and happy-go-lucky “Punjab ki Katrina Kaif”, Shehnaaz Gill. The two became the highlight of Bigg Boss 13 as their “budding romance” left fans awestruck. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were amongst the main reason for the success of Bigg Boss 13 and they often made the headlines for their daily nok jhok inside the house. Here are Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s most precious moments from inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, which will definitely leave fans teary eyed. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Colors TV
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla loved cuddling during Bigg Boss 13.
There was never a dull moment when Shehnaaz and Sidharth were together as they always smiled and were happy.
The late actor holding Shehnaaz Gill's cheek in this sweet picture.
When Sidharth Shukla had left the house for his treatment, Shehnaaz Gill missed him and his return into the house made her the happiest person as he always supported her.
From waking up together to going to sleep, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were inseparable and couldn’t stay away.
Shehnaaz spent a lot of her time inside the house chasing Sidharth as she sometimes upset him with her loud actions, but there was a lot of love between them.
Shehnaaz Gill had always been by Sidharth Shukla’s side, every time he got into a fight or an argument, asking him to not lose his calm.
To cheer Shehnaaz Gill up when she was upset, Sidharth Shukla would sit next to her all day long, making her see the moon and stars.