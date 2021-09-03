Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla: Most precious moments of SidNaaz from Bigg Boss 13

1 / 9

Precious time that Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla spent together in Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth Shukla, the heartthrob of the Hindi TV industry, passed away on September 2, 2021. Even though, initial reports suggested that it was a heart attack, the police has not yet confirmed it. Sidharth Shukla had lost his heart to the bubbly and happy-go-lucky “Punjab ki Katrina Kaif”, Shehnaaz Gill. The two became the highlight of Bigg Boss 13 as their “budding romance” left fans awestruck. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were amongst the main reason for the success of Bigg Boss 13 and they often made the headlines for their daily nok jhok inside the house. Here are Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s most precious moments from inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, which will definitely leave fans teary eyed. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Colors TV