Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla: Most precious moments of SidNaaz from Bigg Boss 13

    Precious time that Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla spent together in Bigg Boss 13

    Sidharth Shukla, the heartthrob of the Hindi TV industry, passed away on September 2, 2021. Even though, initial reports suggested that it was a heart attack, the police has not yet confirmed it. Sidharth Shukla had lost his heart to the bubbly and happy-go-lucky “Punjab ki Katrina Kaif”, Shehnaaz Gill. The two became the highlight of Bigg Boss 13 as their “budding romance” left fans awestruck. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were amongst the main reason for the success of Bigg Boss 13 and they often made the headlines for their daily nok jhok inside the house. Here are Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s most precious moments from inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, which will definitely leave fans teary eyed. Read ahead to know more.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

    Cuddles

    Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla loved cuddling during Bigg Boss 13.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

    Laughter session

    There was never a dull moment when Shehnaaz and Sidharth were together as they always smiled and were happy.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

    Candid moment

    The late actor holding Shehnaaz Gill's cheek in this sweet picture.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

    Shehnaaz’s ultimate support

    When Sidharth Shukla had left the house for his treatment, Shehnaaz Gill missed him and his return into the house made her the happiest person as he always supported her.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

    Inseparable

    From waking up together to going to sleep, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were inseparable and couldn’t stay away.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

    Chasing the main man

    Shehnaaz spent a lot of her time inside the house chasing Sidharth as she sometimes upset him with her loud actions, but there was a lot of love between them.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

    Always by Sidharth Shukla’s side

    Shehnaaz Gill had always been by Sidharth Shukla’s side, every time he got into a fight or an argument, asking him to not lose his calm.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

    Romantic moment

    To cheer Shehnaaz Gill up when she was upset, Sidharth Shukla would sit next to her all day long, making her see the moon and stars.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV