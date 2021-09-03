Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla: PHOTOS prove SidNaaz had a love story like no other

1 / 6

Pictures of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla prove their love for each other

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla had been making the headlines ever since they participated in Bigg Boss 13. Their romance with each other had left the world awestruck. Even though, the two never confirmed being in a relationship with each other, their constant visits to each other’s house and meetings with each other’s families proved that the two were head-over-heels in love. The morning of September 2, 2021, brought a wave of sadness along with it as Sidharth Shukla passed away. The initial reports suggested a heart attack, but the police claims that the cause of his death has not yet been confirmed. As the news went viral, many people started to worry about Shehnaaz Gill. Later, her father revealed that she is “not fine”. Here are pictures of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla that prove their love story was like no other and will stay in the hearts of fans forever. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla