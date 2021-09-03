Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla: PHOTOS prove SidNaaz had a love story like no other

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla had been making the headlines ever since they participated in Bigg Boss 13. Their romance with each other had left the world awestruck. Even though, the two never confirmed being in a relationship with each other, their constant visits to each other’s house and meetings with each other’s families proved that the two were head-over-heels in love. The morning of September 2, 2021, brought a wave of sadness along with it as Sidharth Shukla passed away. The initial reports suggested a heart attack, but the police claims that the cause of his death has not yet been confirmed. As the news went viral, many people started to worry about Shehnaaz Gill. Later, her father revealed that she is “not fine”. Here are pictures of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla that prove their love story was like no other and will stay in the hearts of fans forever. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were truly happy when they were around each other.
Shehnaaz and Sidharth always felt a sense of calmness whenever they were together and nothing in the world made them feel more at ease apart from each other.
Sidnaaz have always been inseparable, even when the two were inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, their day started and end only with each other.
Shehnaaz and Shehnaaz had nothing but pure love and genuine feelings for each other, and it was visible in the way they looked at each other.
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were the most adored couple in the history of Bigg Boss as the two received immense love from fans.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani