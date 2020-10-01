Advertisement
Shehnaaz Gill slapping Sidharth Shukla to Dolly Bindra, Manoj Tiwari's fight, TOP controversies of Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss and controversies go hand-in-hand. Ahead of Bigg Boss 14, take a look at the most popular controversies of the show.
32498 reads Mumbai Updated: October 1, 2020 01:15 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Most popular controversies of Bigg Boss

    Every season of Bigg Boss creates buzz for multiple reasons. From bromance, romance, marriages, tasks, fights, Bigg Boss has given its viewers every kind of entertainment. Some fights often result in bigger controversies. Talking about controversies, every season of Bigg Boss has been a controversial one. There are many controversial moments that are still unforgettable for many reasons. From Dolly Bindra and Manoj Tiwari's ugly fight to Swami Om throwing his urine on Bani J and Rohan Mehra during one of the tasks, Imam Siddique and Aashka Goradia's huge tiff, Imam's verbal fight with Salman Khan to Madhurima Tulli getting aggressive with Vishal Aditya Singh and more, audience has witnessed a lot of things taking place inside the Bigg Boss house.Bigg Boss is now all set to return with a brand new season. Many celebrities are rumoured to be a part of the show. Ahead of Bigg Boss' new season hosted by Salman Khan, today, let's take a look at some of the most popular controversies of the show.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

  • 2 / 9
    Dolly Bindra and Manoj Tiwari

    No matter how many seasons of Bigg Boss come and go, one will never ever forget the fight between Dolly Bindra and Manoj Tiwari over eggs. Her dialogue "Baap Pe Mat Jaa" became very popular. Dolly's fight with Shweta Tiwari also created a buzz.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

  • 3 / 9
    Swami Om threw his urine on Bani J and Rohan Mehra

    Swami Om was one of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss season 10. Many were shocked when Swami Om threw his urine on Bani J and Rohan Mehra during one of the tasks. After the shocking incident, he was evicted from the house.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

  • 4 / 9
    Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan walking out of the house

    During a task, VJ Andy made personal comments on Gauahar Khan which didn't go down well with her. An infuriated Kushal Tandon ran towards Andy and tried to hit him. The situation got worse as Kushal was asked to pack his bags and leave the house. Gauahar decided to walk out with him.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

  • 5 / 9
    Imam Siddiqui and Urvashi Dholakia

    From saying 'Time Out' to Salman Khan to his fights with fellow contestants, Imam made headlines for many reasons. Imam's brutal remark on Urvashi's parenting skills left her in tears and created a lot of buzz.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

  • 6 / 9
    Tanishaa Mukherjee and Armaan Kohli

    Tanishaa and Armaan Kohli's closeness in the Bigg Boss house created a lot of buzz.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

  • 7 / 9
    Kamaal R Khan and Rohit Verma

    During his stay in the BB house, he got into many arguments. His heated argument with Rohit Verma was reached to a point where KRK hurled a bottle at Rohit. He was soon evicted from the show.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

  • 8 / 9
    Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's relationship

    Rashami and Arhaan's relationship created a huge buzz. Rashami was left heartbroken when Salman Khan informed that Arhaan is the father of a child. Rashami and Arhaan are now no longer in a relationship.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

  • 9 / 9
    Shehnaaz Gill slaps Sidharth Shukla

    Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 13. SidNaaz fans were shocked when Shehnaaz slapped Shukla in the fit of anger. It started when Sidharth started praising Mahira Sharma and called Shehnaaz jealous. Later on, Sidharth tried to confront Shehnaaz by telling her that he was purposely irritating her. However, Shehnaaz who was still upset ended up slapping Shukla.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

