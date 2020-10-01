Shehnaaz Gill slapping Sidharth Shukla to Dolly Bindra, Manoj Tiwari's fight, TOP controversies of Bigg Boss

1 / 9

Most popular controversies of Bigg Boss

Every season of Bigg Boss creates buzz for multiple reasons. From bromance, romance, marriages, tasks, fights, Bigg Boss has given its viewers every kind of entertainment. Some fights often result in bigger controversies. Talking about controversies, every season of Bigg Boss has been a controversial one. There are many controversial moments that are still unforgettable for many reasons. From Dolly Bindra and Manoj Tiwari's ugly fight to Swami Om throwing his urine on Bani J and Rohan Mehra during one of the tasks, Imam Siddique and Aashka Goradia's huge tiff, Imam's verbal fight with Salman Khan to Madhurima Tulli getting aggressive with Vishal Aditya Singh and more, audience has witnessed a lot of things taking place inside the Bigg Boss house.Bigg Boss is now all set to return with a brand new season. Many celebrities are rumoured to be a part of the show. Ahead of Bigg Boss' new season hosted by Salman Khan, today, let's take a look at some of the most popular controversies of the show.

Photo Credit : Colors TV