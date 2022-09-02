Siddharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Heartwarming pictures of actor with his family

1 / 6

Pictures of actor with his family

Sidharth Shukla, who was a prominent name in the telly industry, left for his heavenly abode on September 2, 2021. The demise of the Bigg Boss 13 winner has left a massive hole in the hearts of his fans and his loved ones. Talking about his personal life, the actor lost his father at a very young age and he was a self-made person. He lived with his mother and sisters. Sidharth was very close to his mother and often talked about her during his stay in Bigg Boss' house. Here are some happy family moments of the late actor.

Photo Credit : radhika subedi instagram