Siddharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Heartwarming pictures of actor with his family

Sidharth Shukla, who was a prominent name in the telly industry, left for his heavenly abode on September 2, 2021. The demise of the Bigg Boss 13 winner has left a massive hole in the hearts of his fans and his loved ones. Talking about his personal life, the actor lost his father at a very young age and he was a self-made person. He lived with his mother and sisters. Sidharth was very close to his mother and often talked about her during his stay in Bigg Boss' house. Here are some happy family moments of the late actor.
Photo Credit : radhika subedi instagram
Sidharth Niece
Sidharth Shukla had shared an adorable picture of himself with his little niece. Sidharth Shukla was close to his sisters and their kids.
Photo Credit : Sidhath Shukla Instagram
The actor was solely brought up by his mother and she was very attached to her. He considered her as his pillar of strength. He always hailed her for her strength and the sacrifices she did for him.
Photo Credit : Sidharth Shukla Instagram
Sidharth Shukla lived with his mother and they used to spend time together, whenever he got time off from shoots. Here he is seen sipping coffee with his mother.
Sidharth Shukla was one of the contestants of the show, who was cut out as the winner. He played the game with his heart and made an impact on the audience. When he was declared as the winner of the season, his sister and mother were there as his biggest cheerleaders.
Sidharth Shukla was a complete family person and he used to go on trips with his mother. In the given picture, he and his mother are seen making fun poses.