1 / 8

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s pictures

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are one of the most popular and adored on-screen couples in the Indian television industry. They met each other on India’s most-watched reality television show’s Bigg Boss’ Season 13, for the first time. Their amazing chemistry with each other won over the hearts of the audience and they became worldwide recognized names. Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s friendship, which slowly turned into something “more than friendship” became one of the major reasons why people started to love this season, making it the 'most-watched season in the history of Bigg Boss’ because of which the show even got extended by over five weeks. Shehnaaz Gill, who was acknowledged as the second runner-up of the show always rooted for her alleged beau to win the season as he finally did. Even after Bigg Boss 13 went off-air, the love people have for “#SidNaaz” only continued to grow as they appeared in some of the most romantic and fun music videos together. Here are a few pictures of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill together that will make you miss their adorable chemistry. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Getty