Sidharth Shukla: Bigg Boss 13 winner's photos with his co stars reveal his fun loving nature

1 / 7

Check out these pics of Sidharth Shukla with his co stars

Sidharth Shukla treated his fans with his social media yesterday. Bigg Boss 13 winner, television actor Sidharth Shukla shared a picture of himself post a workout session. He shared the pic with a caption “Things I need to do to be on social media... but yes missing the gym.” the actor lifted the Bigg Boss 13 trophy earlier this year. Previously the actor whose bond with Punjabi actress and singer Shehnaaz Kaur Gill inside the house of Bigg Boss 13 made major headlines, shared another picture of himself to which the actress commented "“Ajj main apne app ko rok nhi pa rhi comment karne se koi itna cute kaise lag sakhta hai. bb main meri tarif karta tha ajj main bolti hu wow,ur killer eyes, ur messy hair n ur pink lips. kya rough tough look hai yaa. like seriously." The two were also seen in a music video post the reality show. While in the lockdown, whether it is mopping, sweeping, washing dishes, Sidharth is doing every household duty during this self-isolation period just like he did in Bigg Boss. Talking about the lockdown the actor in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla shared "The industry as a whole and the producers will look into safety, otherwise the government wouldn't have allowed. I’m sure all precautionary measures will be taken care of." As we know that Sidharth began his career as a model and in 2005 won the Best Model Award of the World held in Turkey. In the year 2008, he began his acting journey with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He is famous for his roles in the serials Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. Today we have some of his photos of his co stars who were a part of his inspiring journey in various shows which reveals his fun side on sets.

Photo Credit : Instagram