Sidharth Shukla: Bigg Boss 13 winner's photos with his co stars reveal his fun loving nature

Sidharth Shukla's fun side was quite entertaining on Bigg Boss 13 and today we have his photos with his co stars which reveal his fun loving nature. Check them out.
    Check out these pics of Sidharth Shukla with his co stars

    Sidharth Shukla treated his fans with his social media yesterday. Bigg Boss 13 winner, television actor Sidharth Shukla shared a picture of himself post a workout session. He shared the pic with a caption “Things I need to do to be on social media... but yes missing the gym.” the actor lifted the Bigg Boss 13 trophy earlier this year. Previously the actor whose bond with Punjabi actress and singer Shehnaaz Kaur Gill inside the house of Bigg Boss 13 made major headlines, shared another picture of himself to which the actress commented "“Ajj main apne app ko rok nhi pa rhi comment karne se koi itna cute kaise lag sakhta hai. bb main meri tarif karta tha ajj main bolti hu wow,ur killer eyes, ur messy hair n ur pink lips. kya rough tough look hai yaa. like seriously." The two were also seen in a music video post the reality show. While in the lockdown, whether it is mopping, sweeping, washing dishes, Sidharth is doing every household duty during this self-isolation period just like he did in Bigg Boss. Talking about the lockdown the actor in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla shared "The industry as a whole and the producers will look into safety, otherwise the government wouldn't have allowed. I’m sure all precautionary measures will be taken care of." As we know that Sidharth began his career as a model and in 2005 won the Best Model Award of the World held in Turkey. In the year 2008, he began his acting journey with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He is famous for his roles in the serials Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. Today we have some of his photos of his co stars who were a part of his inspiring journey in various shows which reveals his fun side on sets.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    With his best pals from the industry

    On the sets of his serial Balika Vadhu.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Their 10 on 10 chemistry

    We cannot wait to see these two together on silver screen again.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Dressed as Bajirao

    How cute is this picture of the actor with Jasmine?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Love his raw expressions in this one

    Sid in his cheerful self in this throwback pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    One with his co contestant and co star

    One can't miss how their arguments and talks made headlines in the reality show.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    With his leading ladies

    These three gave us an unforgettable experience of Dil Se Dil Tak and we loved the show.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

