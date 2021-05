1 / 6

Sidharth Shukla’s candid pictures

Sidharth Shukla is a popular actor in the Hindi entertainment industry. Having appeared in television series and movies, Sidharth has successfully created a huge fanbase for himself. He started his career with modelling in 2005 and became the winner of World’s Best Model contest that was held in Turkey, becoming the first Indian and Asian to win the title. Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with Sony TV’s Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, after which he went ahead to star in daily soaps before rising to fame with Balika Vadhu where he was cast to play the character of the District Collector, Shivraj Shekhar. In 2014, Sidharth made his Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions’ Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya for which he even received the Best Breakthrough Supporting Performance Male Stardust Award. Having appeared in many reality television series, Sidharth Shukla made headlines by winning the most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss 13. Here are Sidharth Shukla’s candid pictures that prove the celebrity is has a natural charm. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Sidharth Shukla Instagram