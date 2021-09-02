Sidharth Shukla demise: Best one liners of the actor prove he was a strong headed person

1 / 6

Sidharth Shukla’s best one liners

Sidharth Shukla had been ruling the Hindi television industry for years now. His unfortunate demise at the age of 40 has left all grieving. There were initial reports of a heart attack but as per the Mumbai Police cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Even though Sidharth had always been private about his life, fans got to know what a heart of gold the actor had when he participated in the reality series, Bigg Boss 13. He was acknowledged as the winner of the show as the audience felt connected with Sidharth Shukla’s genuineness and gentleman qualities in real life. Sidharth Shukla was a man of few words but would create a huge impact the minute he would speak. Here are the best one-liners by late Sidharth Shukla that were loved by the audience. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Colors TV