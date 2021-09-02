Sidharth Shukla demise: Best one liners of the actor prove he was a strong headed person

Sidharth Shukla had been ruling the Hindi television industry for years now. His unfortunate demise at the age of 40 has left all grieving. There were initial reports of a heart attack but as per the Mumbai Police cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Even though Sidharth had always been private about his life, fans got to know what a heart of gold the actor had when he participated in the reality series, Bigg Boss 13. He was acknowledged as the winner of the show as the audience felt connected with Sidharth Shukla’s genuineness and gentleman qualities in real life. Sidharth Shukla was a man of few words but would create a huge impact the minute he would speak. Here are the best one-liners by late Sidharth Shukla that were loved by the audience. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Colors TV
Sidharth Shukla was always a step ahead and had warned everyone that if “you set the bar, I’ll raise the bar”.
During an argument inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, he had said this to prove to everyone that he doesn’t need anyone’s support to stand up for the right.
Sidharth Shukla always asked everyone to get their facts right and not misunderstand him for anything that he has done.
Sidharth Shukla had always only one rule, if no one messes with him, he won’t do anything to them, but if they poke him, he won’t leave anyone either.
When his co-contestants from inside the house were telling him that he will always stay alone in his life, he said “akela hu, khush hu, aur akele se fatti hai tum sabki”.