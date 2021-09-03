Sidharth Shukla demise: Best performances of the actor that will always remain in the hearts of his fans

Sidharth Shukla was amongst the top actors in the Hindi television industry. The morning of September 2, 2021, brought a wave of sadness as the news of the 40-year-old actor's sudden demise left the fans grieving. The initial reports suggested a heart attack, but according to the police, the cause of his death is yet to be confirmed. Sidharth Shukla had delivered some of the best performances on-screen and had proved his versatility. Here are Sidharth Shukla’s best performances that will make fans believe that the entertainment industry has truly lost a gem. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Sidharth Shukla played the character of young and dynamic, Shivraj Shekar, and he rose to fame with his performance in Balika Vadhu.
Photo Credit : YouTube
Sidharth Shukla’s first daily soap Love U Zindagi saw him playing the lead character of Rahul Kashyap, a heart broken businessman, and the actor completely aced the character on-screen.
Sidharth Shukla made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He portrayed the character of Angad opposite Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.
Sidharth Shukla became a household name with Dil Se Dil Tak by playing the character of Parth Ramnik Bhanushali, and left fans awestruck with his performance as the perfect husband.
Sidharth Shukla made his digital debut with Broken But Beautiful as Agastya Rao and received praises for getting under the skin of his character.