Sidharth Shukla demise: Best performances of the actor that will always remain in the hearts of his fans

Sidharth Shukla’s best on-screen performances

Sidharth Shukla was amongst the top actors in the Hindi television industry. The morning of September 2, 2021, brought a wave of sadness as the news of the 40-year-old actor's sudden demise left the fans grieving. The initial reports suggested a heart attack, but according to the police, the cause of his death is yet to be confirmed. Sidharth Shukla had delivered some of the best performances on-screen and had proved his versatility. Here are Sidharth Shukla’s best performances that will make fans believe that the entertainment industry has truly lost a gem. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla