Sidharth Shukla demise: PHOTOS of the late actor with celebrities prove he was a great friend

1 / 9

Pictures of Sidharth Shukla with his friends from the industry

Sidharth Shukla had been ruling on the Hindi television industry with his work. The actor’s unfortunate and sudden demise on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40 shocked all. Reportedly, he suffered a heart attack, but as per the police, the cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Even though Sidharth Shukla was very private about his life, his genuineness and true gentleman qualities shined through his personality whenever he met someone. This might be the reason why he had a lot of friends in the entertainment industry and had touched many hearts with his warmth. Here are pictures of Sidharth Shukla with celebrities from the Hindi industry that prove he was a good friend and a support system for many. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla