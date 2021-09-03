Sidharth Shukla demise: PHOTOS of the late actor with celebrities prove he was a great friend

Sidharth Shukla had been ruling on the Hindi television industry with his work. The actor’s unfortunate and sudden demise on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40 shocked all. Reportedly, he suffered a heart attack, but as per the police, the cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Even though Sidharth Shukla was very private about his life, his genuineness and true gentleman qualities shined through his personality whenever he met someone. This might be the reason why he had a lot of friends in the entertainment industry and had touched many hearts with his warmth. Here are pictures of Sidharth Shukla with celebrities from the Hindi industry that prove he was a good friend and a support system for many. Read ahead to know more.
Sidharth Shukla and Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal were clicked at the gym together.
Gauahar Khan has only golden words to share about Sidharth Shukla as she recalls the wonderful time they spent together.
Mahhi Vij posted a selfie with Sidharth Shukla, adding a broken heart as her caption, revealing the news that left her shocked.
One of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s funniest times together as even though they used to fight a lot, Sidharth Shukla was always there by her side whenever she needed support.
Sidharth Shukla and Arjun Bijlani clicked together in one frame.
Neha Sharma, a close friend of Sidharth Shukla, is in disbelief of his demise.
Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz shared a close relationship from the day they entered Bigg Boss 13. Even though the closeness turned into competitiveness and fights, their love and bond with each other always remained the same.
Sidharth Shukla hugged Paras Chhabra as he came back into the Bigg Boss 13 house after recovering from Typhoid. They shared a special friendship with each other towards the end of the series.