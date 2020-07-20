/
Sidharth Shukla: Here are his INTERESTING statements about Shehnaaz Gill, life in lockdown, marriage and more
Sidharth Shukla has become the heartthrob of millions ever since being declared as the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 13. His chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill has also been the talk of the town. Speaking of which, take a look at his interesting take on Shehnaaz Gill, love, marriage, life in lockdown and more!
Written By
Ekta Varma
12525 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 20, 2020 07:23 pm
Here are Sidharth Shukla's interesting statements you must check out
After he lifted the Bigg Boss 13 trophy, Sidharth Shukla has been garnering headlines. The actor has been in the headlines for his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill and his friendship with Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai outside the home. During the lockdown, fans got a chance to see a different side of the actor in which all the household chores are being done. Whether it is mopping, sweeping, washing dishes, Sidharth did every household duty during this self-isolation period. Well, Sidharth sure has turned several heads with his unseen-before avatar. He began his career as a model and in 2005 won the Best Model Award of the world held in Turkey. In 2008 he made his acting debut with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He is famous for his roles in Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. Apart from this, he made his big-screen debut in the year 2014 with Dharma productions Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania opposite Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in a supporting role. Now, that the Maharashtra Government has announced that shoots can be resumed with caution, we asked Sidharth his thoughts on the same in an exclusive interview. To this, the handsome actor emphasized, "The industry as a whole and the producers will look into safety, otherwise the government wouldn't have allowed it. I’m sure all precautionary measures will be taken care of." On that note, take a look at his interesting statements on Shehnaaz Gill, love, marriage, life in lockdown and more!
Talking about marriage
When the actor was asked about the kind of woman he is looking for to get married, and what his definition of love sounds like, he went on to say how he is not looking to get married right now.
His take on love
While talking about love, Sidharth went on to say how he thinks it isn't about what someone looks like or what someone does and when he stops judging someone and starts accepting a person the way they are when one is in love. He also added how it is when happiness comes with the sheer presence of this person that it is love.
Love or career
"I know my love would love my career and I would love my career to be loved, so I don’t see that as a problem," said Sidharth Shukla in an interview.
His ideas of beauty
Talking about the conventional ideas of beauty, etc, he also added how if one is looking for someone with outer beauty, the problem is that it keeps changing and one will find someone better.
Getting back to work
When asked about working in new projects, he said, "At this point, due to the virus, a lot of projects are on hold but I’m hoping that once the world has combated this virus, I can be back to work and entertaining my audience."
Equation with Shehnaaz Gill post the show
Sidharth and Shehnaaz's relationship has been the talk of the town forever since! Talking about their equation, the actor said in an interview, "Knowing someone when you are locked up inside the house versus (knowing someone) outside is very different. The bond, however, is still the same as we still meet each other the same way as we did inside the house."
Just a call away
Sidharth Shukla mentioned that their bonding was not only for the show. He also mentioned that their connection will not disappear just because the show has ended. Sidharth said that he told Shehnaaz that whenever she needs him, he will be just a call away.
Missing Bigg Boss
When Sidharth Shukla was asked what he was going to miss the most about Bigg Boss 13 now that it has ended. Sidharth answered the question saying that he would miss the voice of Bigg Boss. He also added further saying that he will miss interacting with Salman Khan regularly.
