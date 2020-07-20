Sidharth Shukla: Here are his INTERESTING statements about Shehnaaz Gill, life in lockdown, marriage and more

1 / 9

Here are Sidharth Shukla's interesting statements you must check out

After he lifted the Bigg Boss 13 trophy, Sidharth Shukla has been garnering headlines. The actor has been in the headlines for his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill and his friendship with Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai outside the home. During the lockdown, fans got a chance to see a different side of the actor in which all the household chores are being done. Whether it is mopping, sweeping, washing dishes, Sidharth did every household duty during this self-isolation period. Well, Sidharth sure has turned several heads with his unseen-before avatar. He began his career as a model and in 2005 won the Best Model Award of the world held in Turkey. In 2008 he made his acting debut with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He is famous for his roles in Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. Apart from this, he made his big-screen debut in the year 2014 with Dharma productions Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania opposite Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in a supporting role. Now, that the Maharashtra Government has announced that shoots can be resumed with caution, we asked Sidharth his thoughts on the same in an exclusive interview. To this, the handsome actor emphasized, "The industry as a whole and the producers will look into safety, otherwise the government wouldn't have allowed it. I’m sure all precautionary measures will be taken care of." On that note, take a look at his interesting statements on Shehnaaz Gill, love, marriage, life in lockdown and more!

Photo Credit : Instagram