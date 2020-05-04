Advertisement
Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan to Erica Fernandes: TV stars' splendid THROWBACK photos are a treat for their fans

TV stars are obsessed with social media and keep treating their fans with some of their most amazing throwback photos. Check out throwback photos of stars that deserve all your attention.
  • 1 / 11
    TV stars' THROWBACK photos

    From Hina Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, Nakuul Mehta and others, our favourite celebs from the TV industry love to keep in touch with their fans through social media. Be it gym videos, no-makeup selfies, vacation snaps or their ravishing red carpet looks, their social media feed is a true delight for every fan. Ex-Bigg Boss stars Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz have been gaining major popularity post their stint on the show and enjoy a huge fan following on social media. Amid lockdown, stars are spending their time testing their culinary skills, making fitness videos, taking the social media challenges, turning house helps and working from home. While some take workout challenges, make Tik Toks to some uploading their gorgeous sans makeup selfies, the stars are truly making the most of their quarantine. Through social media, the actors also take their admirers a trip down memory lane with some memorable flashback snaps which are the perfect blasts from the pasts. These photos often go viral on the internet and are highly loved. Today we have listed some of the times that stars' throwback photos caught all our attention.

    Photo Credit : Pinterest

  • 2 / 11
    Hina Khan

    Such a cutie she is!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Shaheer Sheikh

    He has always been extremely charming and this pic is proof.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Erica Fernandes

    The beauty has always been a stunner,

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Surbhi Jyoti

    We love this pic!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Sidharth Shukla

    He is the heartthrob of every #SidHeart and this throwback pic from his modelling days proves he has always been one charming guy!

    Photo Credit : Pinterest

  • 7 / 11
    Nia Sharma

    Could she be any prettier?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Divyanka Tripathi

    Divyanka's throwback picture will make your hearts skip a beat.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Nakuul Mehta

    We cannot stop gushing over his amazing throwback memory.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Jennifer Winget

    Beyhadh 2 star's throwback pic will leave you speechless!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Karan Singh Grover

    We cannot wait to watch him on-screen again, what about you?

    Photo Credit : Youtube

