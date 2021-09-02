Sidharth Shukla passes away at 40: Lesser known facts of the late TV actor

1 / 7

Sidharth Shukla’s lesser known facts

Sidharth Shukla was one of the most loved actors in the Indian television industry. Having done a lot of good work on-screen, the actor achieved a lot of success in his life. On September 2, 2021, the world received the sad news of Sidharth Shukla’s unfortunate and sudden demise. The actor was 40-years-old when he left for heavenly aboard. There were initial reports of a heart attack but as per the Police cause of death has not yet been confirmed. He had always been private about himself until he participated in Bigg Boss 13 and won the title, along with a million hearts. Here are some of the lesser known facts about the late television actor Sidharth Shukla that fans need to know. Read ahead to know.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla