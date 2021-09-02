Sidharth Shukla passes away at 40: Lesser known facts of the late TV actor

Sidharth Shukla was one of the most loved actors in the Indian television industry. Having done a lot of good work on-screen, the actor achieved a lot of success in his life. On September 2, 2021, the world received the sad news of Sidharth Shukla’s unfortunate and sudden demise. The actor was 40-years-old when he left for heavenly aboard. There were initial reports of a heart attack but as per the Police cause of death has not yet been confirmed. He had always been private about himself until he participated in Bigg Boss 13 and won the title, along with a million hearts. Here are some of the lesser known facts about the late television actor Sidharth Shukla that fans need to know. Read ahead to know.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Sidharth Shukla spent his childhood in Mumbai Central, close to Maratha Mandir theatre. He studied at St Xavier’s in Fort.
Sidharth Shukla has studied the art of designing and had a degree in Interior Designing from Rachana Sansad Institute of Prabhadevi.
In 2005, Sidharth Shukla was acknowledged as the first Asian to win the title of the Best Model of the World in Turkey.
Sidharth Shukla was a very spiritual person and like his mother, even he followed the Brahmakumari Organisation.
Sidharth had often revealed during interviews that he was a huge Amitabh Bachchan fan, and his favourite movie is Agneepath as he could watch it any time.
Sidharth Shukla had always been a fitness freak and used to love spending his time in the gym.