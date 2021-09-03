Sidharth Shukla passes away: Life lessons the audience learnt from the Bigg Boss 13 winner

Sidharth Shukla left fans grieving as he passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40. The news shook the Hindi entertainment industry as they lost a true gem. Initial reports suggest that the actor passed away of heart attack, but the police has claimed that the cause of death is yet to be confirmed. Even though, Sidharth Shukla was a private person, he showcased his true self when he participated in Bigg Boss 13. The late actor won the reality series as the audience acknowledged his true personality. Throughout Sidharth Shukla’s journey inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, the audience learnt many things from him. Here are the life lessons that Sidharth Shukla unintentionally gave the audience, proving that he had a heart of gold. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
In an episode where a few participants inside the Bigg Boss 13 house lashed at Sidharth Shukla for talking rudely with Rashami Desai even after she said many mean things to him, Sidharth Shukla told everyone that “equality comes with actions” and he is not going to sit and listen to things about himself without giving it back only because Rashami Desai is a woman.
Photo Credit : Colors TV
Not once in the entire season of Bigg Boss 13 did Sidharth Shukla lie. He always believed in being honest and never feared being judged for his actions.
Sidharth always stuck by his friends and didn't leave them alone and gave them the right advice inside and even outside the Bigg Boss 13 house.
In the history of Bigg Boss, Sidharth Shukla has been the only participant who gave his all efforts in for the game and decided to stay back in the house even while not keeping well. He always believed in the “in it to win it” formula.
Sidharth Shukla always played fair and used his intelligence to win the game. The late actor always revealed that it is only fairness that can lead one to success.