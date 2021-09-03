Sidharth Shukla passes away: Life lessons the audience learnt from the Bigg Boss 13 winner

1 / 6

Things Sidharth Shukla said remained with the audience while he was in Bigg Boss 13 house

Sidharth Shukla left fans grieving as he passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40. The news shook the Hindi entertainment industry as they lost a true gem. Initial reports suggest that the actor passed away of heart attack, but the police has claimed that the cause of death is yet to be confirmed. Even though, Sidharth Shukla was a private person, he showcased his true self when he participated in Bigg Boss 13. The late actor won the reality series as the audience acknowledged his true personality. Throughout Sidharth Shukla’s journey inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, the audience learnt many things from him. Here are the life lessons that Sidharth Shukla unintentionally gave the audience, proving that he had a heart of gold. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla