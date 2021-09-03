Sidharth Shukla passes away: PHOTOS prove he deserved the Best Model in the World title

1 / 6

Sidharth Shukla’s good looks melted millions of hearts

Sidharth Shukla left the world in grief as the young actor left for heavenly aboard on September 2, 2021. The 40-year-old had stolen millions of hearts with his on-screen work and his persona. Sidharth Shukla started his career as a model and then went ahead to act in many Hindi television daily soaps, Bollywood movies and web series. He always left fans swooning over his good looks as they couldn’t take their eyes off him whenever he appeared in front of them. Here are pictures of Sidharth Shukla that prove he truly deserved the title of the Best Model in the World, which he won in 2005, when he was starting his career. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla