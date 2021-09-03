Sidharth Shukla passes away: PHOTOS prove he deserved the Best Model in the World title

Sidharth Shukla left the world in grief as the young actor left for heavenly aboard on September 2, 2021. The 40-year-old had stolen millions of hearts with his on-screen work and his persona. Sidharth Shukla started his career as a model and then went ahead to act in many Hindi television daily soaps, Bollywood movies and web series. He always left fans swooning over his good looks as they couldn’t take their eyes off him whenever he appeared in front of them. Here are pictures of Sidharth Shukla that prove he truly deserved the title of the Best Model in the World, which he won in 2005, when he was starting his career. Read ahead to know more.
Sidharth Shukla got clicked as he donned a mustard yellow and ocher t-shirt with an intense look on his face.
Sidharth was often referred to as the ultimate fashion icon as he always appeared in stylish outfits.
The late celebrity’s picture smiling at the camera leaves his fans teary eyed as a happy Sidharth was a delight to watch.
Sidharth posed for the camera wearing brown co-ords, striking the best pose for the camera.
Sidharth Shukla never had to put in too much effort to look good as his charm and gorgeous personality were enough for him.