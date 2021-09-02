Sidharth Shukla passes away: Times the late actor proved to be a gentleman during Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth Shukla’s unfortunate demise has left everyone in a state of shock. He was only 40 years old when he left for heavenly aboard. There were initial reports of a heart attack but as per the Police cause of death has not yet been confirmed. It was not only was his on-screen persona and looks that were melting the hearts of the audience, but also his real life personality and genuineness that made people fall for him. Sidharth Shukla had always remained private about his life, until he participated in Bigg Boss 13 and showcased his true self in front of the world, and won the title of the show. Here are the times when Sidharth Shukla made us believe that he is a complete gentleman during his journey of Bigg Boss 13. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Colors TV
Sidharth Shukla came out as a hero when he was the only one taking a stand for Shehnaaz Gill while others were calling her by dirty names, even though the two were not close then.
Sidharth Shukla, who was always troubled by Rashami Desai, supported her in her bad times and was always there by her side, even after all the mean things she said to him.
He cried like a baby on meeting his mother after months and constantly kept on asking about his family.
Sidharth was always loyal to his friends and this quality of the Bigg Boss 13 winner was praised not only by the audience and the contestants, but even by Salman Khan.
Fans loved a new side of Sidharth Shukla when his “budding romance” with Shehnaaz Gill became the highlight of the series as his love and care for “Punjabi Ki Katrina Kaif” left all in awe of him.