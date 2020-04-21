/
Sidharth Shukla, Ranveer Singh to Shahid Kapoor: 7 actors who donned the Chef's hat amid quarantine
Quarantine is truly bringing out the best in everyone as people have taken to working out, cooking, making dance videos, unleashing their inner artists in between quarantine. Today, we have for you a list of actors from the industry who brought out their inner chefs amid lockdown!
Actors from the industry who donned chef hats amid lockdown
Coronavirus has led to a complete lockdown in the country which has also brought the shoots from the film industry on a pause. While we all fulfil our movies and reading list, we are also definitely missing our favourite Tim Tim's pictures from his regular playdates and walks with daddy Saif Ali Khan! However, to our delight, his mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan has been regularly posting about the little munchkin and his quarantine sessions! From his bathrobe pictures to his masterpiece art pieces, gardening sessions with dad Saif Ali Khan to his hand-made 'pasta' jewellery, we are loving it and how! Kartik Aaryan started a #KokiPoochega series while he also has been uploading some of the most hilarious videos with his sister which leaves you in splits. Karan Johar's munchkins Roohi and Yash Johar have been taking over the internet with their fun banter in the series #LockdownWithTheJohars as they turn critics for father's fashion sense, dancing and singing skills and raid his wardrobe. Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and mom Amrita took the questions to challenge on Tik Tok. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are proving how quarantine would be extremely boring if we did not have siblings! Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are setting couple goals with their super entertaining Instagram posts and star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are spending this time playing board games with family. Amid all this, a lot of our favourite actors from the industry also turned chefs and tried their hand at cooking! Check it out.
Ranveer Singh
Following his wife Deepika Padukone's footsteps, Ranveer Singh put his cooking skills to test as well! A boomerang video of Ranveer donning the chef's hat and trying to bake a cake went viral on the internet as the fans went gaga over it.
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal shared a video of himself trying to make an omelette. In the video, he tries to flip the omelette but fails miserably. He captioned it, “I envy the people who can flip their omelettes right.” However, after a few tries, the actor finally got it right once and flaunted his well-made omelette on Instagram! Vicky in a recent interview to journalist Rajeev Masand had said that he’s a complete ‘Dabba’ in the kitchen, and can only make Maggi and cold coffee. He said that his brother Sunny, on the other hand, is quite a good chef.
Varun Dhawan
Apart from working out and spending time with family, Varun Dhawan is making great use of his time to try his hands at cooking. The actor made an omelette for himself and showed it on his Instagram stories. Going back to his Nottingham university days, he says in the video, “I used to cook a lot.”
Sidharth Malhotra
Marjaavaan actor also tried his hands at cooking amidst lockdown. He shared the video on his social media and captioned it as, "Well, it's never too late to try something new! Here's #MyAttemptAt cooking Butter Garlic Prawns for the first time which surprisingly turned out pretty well-Winking face with tongue Make the most of this time guys and keep trying new things," he captioned the video."
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor donned the chef hate for wifey Mira. Mira shared pictures of her waiting for the dish made by her darling hubby and later, even shared a photo of pancakes made by the Kabir Singh actor. She captioned the photo as, 'Success! I'm glad I put my feet up so he can step into my shoe @shahidkapoor.' To which Shahid replied, 'She ate it' by re-sharing Mira's Instagram story!
Sidharth Shukla
In the video he shared on his Instagram stories, Sidharth is seen cooking, what looks like, a spicy dish with cauliflower. The video opens with a close shot of the pan on the stove as he prepares the spicy mixture. As the frame widens, getting us to see Sidharth; he adds some cauliflowers to the pan and mixes it all and then looks at the camera and winks. He also shared a post on his Instagram where he is seen chopping vegetables and doing the rest of household chores.
Kartik Aaryan
The actor baked a cake for his sister's birthday. Love Aaj Kal actor posted it on his social media and captioned it as, "Lockdown ka fayda - Celebrating Kittu’s bday together after 7 years. Chota Cake Banane gaya, Bada Biscuit ban gaya."
