Sidharth Shukla, Ranveer Singh to Shahid Kapoor: 7 actors who donned the Chef's hat amid quarantine

Actors from the industry who donned chef hats amid lockdown

Coronavirus has led to a complete lockdown in the country which has also brought the shoots from the film industry on a pause. While we all fulfil our movies and reading list, we are also definitely missing our favourite Tim Tim's pictures from his regular playdates and walks with daddy Saif Ali Khan! However, to our delight, his mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan has been regularly posting about the little munchkin and his quarantine sessions! From his bathrobe pictures to his masterpiece art pieces, gardening sessions with dad Saif Ali Khan to his hand-made 'pasta' jewellery, we are loving it and how! Kartik Aaryan started a #KokiPoochega series while he also has been uploading some of the most hilarious videos with his sister which leaves you in splits. Karan Johar's munchkins Roohi and Yash Johar have been taking over the internet with their fun banter in the series #LockdownWithTheJohars as they turn critics for father's fashion sense, dancing and singing skills and raid his wardrobe. Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and mom Amrita took the questions to challenge on Tik Tok. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are proving how quarantine would be extremely boring if we did not have siblings! Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are setting couple goals with their super entertaining Instagram posts and star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are spending this time playing board games with family. Amid all this, a lot of our favourite actors from the industry also turned chefs and tried their hand at cooking! Check it out.

