Sidharth Shukla's throwback photos from his modelling days

Bigg Boss 13 is finally over but its contestants still manage to grab all our attention due to their statements about their co-contestants. There were few relations inside the house which grew stronger towards the end of the show and some which became uglier. After he lifted the Bigg Boss 13 trophy, Sidharth Shukla has been garnering headlines. The actor has been in the headlines for his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill to his friendship with Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai outside the home. As the nation lockdowns, we got to see a different side of the actor in which all the household chores are being done. Whether it is mopping, sweeping, washing dishes, Sidharth is doing every household duty during this self-isolation period. Well, Sidharth sure has turned several heads with his unseen-before avatar. He began his career as a model and in 2005 won the Best Model Award of the world held in Turkey. In 2008 he made his acting debut with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He is famous for his roles in Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. Apart from this, he made his big-screen debut in the year 2014 with Dharma productions Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania opposite Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in a supporting role. The actor's journey has been like a roller coaster ride and fans loved him on Bigg Boss 13 for his caring nature and loyalty towards his friends and today, we have some throwback photos of the actor back from his modelling days. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram