Sidharth Shukla: Times the late actor promised Shehnaaz Gill he would never leave her

10 minutes ago  |  2.4K
   
    Times Sidharth Shukla promised to never leave Shehnaaz Gill

    Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s love story was like no other. The two had left their fans awestruck with their romance, and even though, they never admitted to being in a relationship with each other, their constant visits to each other’s houses and family meetings assured their togetherness. Shehnaaz Gill is shattered and heartbroken as Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021. Shehnaaz Gill’s father revealed that she is “not fine” after the demise of the love of her life. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were a match made in heaven and each other’s soulmates. As Sidharth Shukla leaves Shehnaaz Gill behind, here are the times he said he would never leave her and go. Read ahead to know more.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    When Himanshi Khurana entered the house

    When Shehnaaz Gill’s professional rival, Himanshi Khurana entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, Shehnaaz Gill felt insecure and Sidharth Shukla promised to never leave by her side.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

    Shehnaaz Gill was craving for attention

    When Shehnaaz Gill wanted attention, Sidharth Shukla always assured her that he is right next to her and even complimented her to make her happy.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

    Salman Khan schooled Shehnaaz for her behaviour

    When the host of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan schooled Shehnaaz Gill for her behaviour, it was Sidharth Shukla who constantly tried to cheer her up and promised to stay with her regardless of her behaviour.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

    Shehnaaz Gill’s birthday

    On Shehnaaz Gill’s birthday, when Bigg Boss 13 participant, Arti Singh’s connection Kashmera Shah called Shehnaaz “fake”, Sidharth Shukla assured Shehnaaz Gill that no matter what anyone says, he will never leave her and go.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

    Shehnaaz confessed her feelings

    When Shehnaaz Gill confessed to be in love with Sidharth Shukla, he said “I love you too”, and promised her that he will never go anywhere and always stay with her.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV