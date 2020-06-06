Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Sidharth Shukla
/
Sidharth Shukla: When Bigg Boss 13 winner stole hearts with his smile; Check PHOTOS

Sidharth Shukla: When Bigg Boss 13 winner stole hearts with his smile; Check PHOTOS

Sidharth Shukla has been still ruling hearts of millions of girls all across the country post Bigg Boss, today we have these photos of the TV Star with his stunning smile. Check them out.
1376 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Check out these photos of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla donning his charming smile

    Check out these photos of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla donning his charming smile

    Bigg Boss 13 might be over but its contestants still manage to due to create a lot of buzz given their immense popularity. Actor Sidharth Shukla is one of them, known to be the handsome hunk of the Television industry and the winner of the last season of Bigg Boss created a special place in the heart of the viewers with his friendship and loyalty inside the show. There were few relations inside the house which grew stronger towards the end of the show, while some became uglier. After he lifted the Bigg Boss 13 trophy, Sidharth Shukla's terms with Asim and Rashami Desai still garnered a lot of attention. The actor was also seen in a music video with Shehnaaz Gill, with whom he shared a beautiful bond inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. As the nation is under lockdown, we got to see a different side of the actor as he is doing all the household chores are being done. Whether it is mopping, sweeping, washing dishes, Sidharth is doing every household duty during this self-isolation period just like he did in Bigg Boss. Talking about the lockdown the actor in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla shared "The industry as a whole and the producers will look into safety, otherwise the government wouldn't have allowed. I’m sure all precautionary measures will be taken care of." As we know that Sidharth began his career as a model and in 2005 won the Best Model Award of the World held in Turkey. In the year 2008, he began his acting journey with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He is famous for his roles in the serials Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. He made his big-screen debut in the year 2014 with Dharma Productions' Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania opposite Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in a supporting role. The actor's journey has been like a roller coaster ride and fans loved him on Bigg Boss 13 due to his consistent performance. Today, we have these photos of the actor with his charming smile, check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    How can one look this good?

    How can one look this good?

    As they say "tall, dark and handsome " Sid seems to fulfill all those categories.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Charmer on stage

    Charmer on stage

    Carrying his dream trophy and looking dapper in his tuxedo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Sweats never looked this good

    Sweats never looked this good

    Sidharth donning a grey sweatshirt as he steps out of his home.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    How cute is this?

    How cute is this?

    Sidharth with his goofy smile ruling our hearts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    A Bigg Boss throwback

    A Bigg Boss throwback

    Sidharth 's lovely smile on television is being missed.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 8
    With the love of his life

    With the love of his life

    His beautiful mom with the actor post his victory in the show.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    The wholesome trio

    The wholesome trio

    Sid with his pretty sister and mom cherishing one of the greatest moments of his life.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

When Khushi Kapoor\'s dresses from thigh high slits to floral prints raised the bar of fashion; See Pics
When Khushi Kapoor's dresses from thigh high slits to floral prints raised the bar of fashion; See Pics
Best of the Week: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic\'s baby shower, Taimur Ali Khan\'s pic to Alia Bhatt\'s lehenga
Best of the Week: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic's baby shower, Taimur Ali Khan's pic to Alia Bhatt's lehenga
Samantha Akkineni to Rakul Preet Singh: When South actresses amazed fans with their mirror selfies
Samantha Akkineni to Rakul Preet Singh: When South actresses amazed fans with their mirror selfies
Kajal Aggarwal\'s adorable moments with her mom prove she is a mumma\'s girl; See PHOTOS
Kajal Aggarwal's adorable moments with her mom prove she is a mumma's girl; See PHOTOS
Akshay Kumar\'s private jet to his shoe collection; Check out these expensive buys of Bollywood\'s Khiladi
Akshay Kumar's private jet to his shoe collection; Check out these expensive buys of Bollywood's Khiladi
Anushka Sharma\'s THROWBACK selfies are a perfect treat to her fans
Anushka Sharma's THROWBACK selfies are a perfect treat to her fans

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement