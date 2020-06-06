Sidharth Shukla: When Bigg Boss 13 winner stole hearts with his smile; Check PHOTOS

1 / 8

Check out these photos of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla donning his charming smile

Bigg Boss 13 might be over but its contestants still manage to due to create a lot of buzz given their immense popularity. Actor Sidharth Shukla is one of them, known to be the handsome hunk of the Television industry and the winner of the last season of Bigg Boss created a special place in the heart of the viewers with his friendship and loyalty inside the show. There were few relations inside the house which grew stronger towards the end of the show, while some became uglier. After he lifted the Bigg Boss 13 trophy, Sidharth Shukla's terms with Asim and Rashami Desai still garnered a lot of attention. The actor was also seen in a music video with Shehnaaz Gill, with whom he shared a beautiful bond inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. As the nation is under lockdown, we got to see a different side of the actor as he is doing all the household chores are being done. Whether it is mopping, sweeping, washing dishes, Sidharth is doing every household duty during this self-isolation period just like he did in Bigg Boss. Talking about the lockdown the actor in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla shared "The industry as a whole and the producers will look into safety, otherwise the government wouldn't have allowed. I’m sure all precautionary measures will be taken care of." As we know that Sidharth began his career as a model and in 2005 won the Best Model Award of the World held in Turkey. In the year 2008, he began his acting journey with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He is famous for his roles in the serials Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. He made his big-screen debut in the year 2014 with Dharma Productions' Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania opposite Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in a supporting role. The actor's journey has been like a roller coaster ride and fans loved him on Bigg Boss 13 due to his consistent performance. Today, we have these photos of the actor with his charming smile, check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram