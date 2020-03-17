SidNaaz: 6 Photos of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill that will make you impatient for Bhula Dunga

1 / 6

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's unmissable snaps

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been creating a lot of buzz for several reasons. Currently, Sidharth and Shehnaaz, also known as SidNaaz are making headlines due to Bhula Dunga. For the uninitiated, SidNaaz stars in the music video for Darshan Raval's much-awaited song Bhula Dunga. Fans can't keep calm and we totally understand why! Sidharth and Shehnaaz's first look is out and fans are eagerly waiting for the song as well as the music video to be out. Bhula Dunga is sung by Darshan Raval and the lyrics are penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma. Well, going by the first look poster, SidNaaz's chemistry looks promising. Ahead of the song, check out Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill's adorable photos together.

Photo Credit : Instagram