SidNaaz: 6 Photos of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill that will make you impatient for Bhula Dunga

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been creating a lot of buzz for several reasons. Currently, Sidharth and Shehnaaz, also known as SidNaaz are making headlines due to Bhula Dunga. Ahead of the song, check out Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill's adorable photos together.
1086 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's unmissable snaps

    Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's unmissable snaps

    Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been creating a lot of buzz for several reasons. Currently, Sidharth and Shehnaaz, also known as SidNaaz are making headlines due to Bhula Dunga. For the uninitiated, SidNaaz stars in the music video for Darshan Raval's much-awaited song Bhula Dunga. Fans can't keep calm and we totally understand why! Sidharth and Shehnaaz's first look is out and fans are eagerly waiting for the song as well as the music video to be out. Bhula Dunga is sung by Darshan Raval and the lyrics are penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma. Well, going by the first look poster, SidNaaz's chemistry looks promising. Ahead of the song, check out Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill's adorable photos together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Lost in each other's eyes

    Lost in each other's eyes

    In the snap, SidNaaz is seen deeply lost in each other's eyes. The little smile on their faces is enough to melt everyone's heart.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Can't take his eyes off her

    Can't take his eyes off her

    Sidharth and Shehnaaz share a great camaraderie. Also, this pic speaks volumes of their amazing bond.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Chemistry on point

    Chemistry on point

    The duo will make you fall in love with their heavenly chemistry.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Awwdorable

    Awwdorable

    Anyone who follows Shehnaaz knows she is a part of the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. When Sidharth made an appearance on the show, the duo stole everyone's attention.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

  • 6 / 6
    Back to Bigg Boss 13

    Back to Bigg Boss 13

    Here's a throwback pic of SidNaaz from the Bigg Boss house and it's cute for words!

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

