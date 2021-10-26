Handsome PHOTOS of Silambarasan TR that will wipe away midweek blues

    Silambarasan TR shirtless pic

    Perfect vision

    Silambarasan, also popularly known as Simbu, is one of the most popular actors in the Tamil industry. He began his acting career by playing roles as a child artist in films directed by his father T. Rajendar, before his first lead role in Kadhal Azhivathillai (2002), under his father's direction and produced by his mother Usha. After that, there is no looking back for the actor as he bagged several blockbuster movies in Tamil. Although he predominantly works in Tamil cinema, Simbu is also known in the Telugu states for his impeccable acting skills and dapper looks. The actor enjoys a huge fan base all over the southern states. Simbu is not very active on social media but whenever he posts something, fans enjoy it the most. From cooking videos to shirtless photos, he manages to catch the attention of thousands and his every post goes viral in seconds. Here are five photos of Simbu flaunting his dashing looks that will cure all the mid-week blues.

    Silambarasan's bright smile pic

    Lighting up with his infectious smile

    Silambarasan's bright smile in this candid pic is sure to light up the mood and that jawline is not to be missed.

    Simbu flaunting his charm in all-black look

    Charming in a classy look

    Simbu flaunting his charm in all-black look with a trench coat teamed up with it. His rugged beard adds up to the killer look.

    Simbu flaunting his toned body from gym

    Right from gym

    Simbu flaunting his toned body and biceps is pure goals and we are all hearts for it.

    Silambarasan TR handsome in white shirt pic

    Epitome of handsomeness

    Simbu dons a classic white shirt and flaunts his dashing look.

