1 / 6

Happily married

Stunning beauty queen Simran Kaur Mundi is all set to start a new chapter in her life as the diva tied the knot with her long time boyfriend Gurrick Mann, at an intimate ceremony in Punjab. Not many know that Simran Kaur Mundi was crowned Miss India Universe 2008 and was part of movies like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Jo Hum Chahein. Gurrick Mann is the son of singer Gurdas Mann. The couple has been dating for a long time and their lavish wedding was attended by Diljit Dosanjh and actress Poppy Jabbal among many other celebs. Simran who made her Bollywood debut in 2011 is best known for her roles in films like Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi and Punjabi film Best Of Luck. The pictures of their wedding have been going viral on social media, where Simran is seen adorning a beautiful embroidered dupatta in red, with intricate designed neckpieces and earrings. The lady looks gorgeous as she aces the Punjabi bride look with perfection. On the other hand, Gurrick looked stylish in a mustard colour kurta which he paired with a blue turban. Talking about their love story, it has been said that Gurrick and Simran have been dating since years after meeting at a racing track. Today, we bring you some of the best memories captured of the lovebirds.

Photo Credit : Instagram