Simu Liu Birthday Special: The Shang-Chi star's most anticipated upcoming movies

Simu Liu's Hollywood story

Simu Liu is a Canadian actor who first began working as an extra and stuntman and appeared in Guillermo del Toro's Pacific Rim, Avicii's music video and so on. The actor eventually found success with Television in 2015 after he was cast on the crime drama series Blood and Water. While today the actor may be known to everyone as Marvel's first Asian superhero, Shang-Chi, before that the actor was also popular for his role in the hit TV sitcom, Kim's Convenience. The series brought Liu major success and it remains his most notable television work which also received a lot of recognition and was also nominated for multiple awards internationally, including Best Comedy Series at the 2018 Canadian Screen Award. The actor's Hollywood success though began with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in which he played the role of the lead superhero. Following the success of the film, the actor went on to bag several major projects. As the actor celebrates his birthday on April 18, we take a look at some of his biggest upcoming movies.

Photo Credit : Getty Images