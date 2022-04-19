Simu Liu Birthday Special: The Shang-Chi star's most anticipated upcoming movies

Simu Liu is a Canadian actor who first began working as an extra and stuntman and appeared in Guillermo del Toro's Pacific Rim, Avicii's music video and so on. The actor eventually found success with Television in 2015 after he was cast on the crime drama series Blood and Water. While today the actor may be known to everyone as Marvel's first Asian superhero, Shang-Chi, before that the actor was also popular for his role in the hit TV sitcom, Kim's Convenience. The series brought Liu major success and it remains his most notable television work which also received a lot of recognition and was also nominated for multiple awards internationally, including Best Comedy Series at the 2018 Canadian Screen Award. The actor's Hollywood success though began with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in which he played the role of the lead superhero. Following the success of the film, the actor went on to bag several major projects. As the actor celebrates his birthday on April 18, we take a look at some of his biggest upcoming movies.
The actor is known to have the best casting story when it comes to his MCU role. Simu had tweeted to Marvel in 2018 saying, "Hey @Marvel, great job with Cpt America and Thor. Now how about an Asian American hero?" Little did he know that he would bag the coveted role.
After the massive success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel announced a sequel for the film that will have director Dustin Daniel Cretton return to helm the project. A release date for the film is yet to be announced.
Simu Liu also recently joined the cast of the upcoming thriller Hello Stranger which already stars Sam Worthington, Jordana Brewster, Robbie Amell and Alicia Sanz. The film is currently under production in Toronto.
One of the most anticipated movies is Greta Gerwig's Barbie which stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, and America Ferrera among others. Simu has been the latest addition to the film although his role is yet unknown.
After signing action and thriller films, Simu will also be seen in a romantic drama. The actor is all set to be seen with Phillipa Soo in Andy Fickman’s romance One True Loves. The film is expected to release this year.
