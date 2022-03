1 / 7

Best Dating Shows to binge-watch

Are you looking for the right amount of trash TV to entertain yourself? You have come to the right island. Dating shows are a boon to all reality TV fans who just love to sink in and maybe judge a few decisions a stranger makes on national television once in a while. Though the most popular of the lot has been The Bachelor and The Bachelorette series which pit a group of men or women against each other in order for the Bachelor or Bachelorette to select who they want as their partner in the end. Besides these iconic shows, in recent years there has been a surge in dating show content which has prompted us to put together this list for you. Scroll down further to select the next dating show you will surely binge-watch in one sitting.

Photo Credit : Netflix