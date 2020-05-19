Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara's throwback pics as a toddler are beyond adorable; Check out

1 / 11

Sitara's pictures as a toddler will make you love the starkid even more

Siata Ghattamaneni is already one of the internet's favourite star kids. For over 15 years now, South Megastar Mahesh Babu is married to actor Namrata Shirodkar. The couple are parents to two cute children: Sitara Ghattamaneni, who is seven, and a 13-year-old son Gautham Ghattamaneni. Namrata Shirodkar is known to post family snippets on her social media regularly and her latest one with Sitara and Mahesh Babu having a fun banter at their pool is just adorable. Sitara is already a social media star. The 7-year-old has already taken her first step into the film world and is living her dream. In Frozen 2 Telugu version, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter has lent her voice to Baby Elsa. The little princess of the superstar, though already famous on YouTube and only recently, made her Instagram debut as well. Actress and former Miss India, Namrata Shirodkar exclusively shared with Pinkvilla" "She has a mind of her own and we encourage her to be happy!! That’s all there is to it really and she really works hard towards for her YouTube channel and constantly surprising us with her ideas," about Mahesh and herself supporting their daughter for her social media debut and Youtube channel. Mahesh Babu's pictures with his darling daughter never fail to impress his fans and now with Sitara's social media debut, we are sure we will be able to see the fun side of the superstar with his kids every now and then even more often. Today we have these pictures of Sitara as a toddler which will make your heart melt. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram