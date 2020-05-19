Advertisement
Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara's throwback pics as a toddler are beyond adorable; Check out

Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara's throwback pics as a toddler are beyond adorable; Check out

Sitara is already a social media star with a fun youtube channel, her adorable pictures as a toddler are here today to win your heart. Check them out.
15276 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Sitara's pictures as a toddler will make you love the starkid even more

    Sitara's pictures as a toddler will make you love the starkid even more

    Siata Ghattamaneni is already one of the internet's favourite star kids. For over 15 years now, South Megastar Mahesh Babu is married to actor Namrata Shirodkar. The couple are parents to two cute children: Sitara Ghattamaneni, who is seven, and a 13-year-old son Gautham Ghattamaneni. Namrata Shirodkar is known to post family snippets on her social media regularly and her latest one with Sitara and Mahesh Babu having a fun banter at their pool is just adorable. Sitara is already a social media star. The 7-year-old has already taken her first step into the film world and is living her dream. In Frozen 2 Telugu version, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter has lent her voice to Baby Elsa. The little princess of the superstar, though already famous on YouTube and only recently, made her Instagram debut as well. Actress and former Miss India, Namrata Shirodkar exclusively shared with Pinkvilla" "She has a mind of her own and we encourage her to be happy!! That’s all there is to it really and she really works hard towards for her YouTube channel and constantly surprising us with her ideas," about Mahesh and herself supporting their daughter for her social media debut and Youtube channel. Mahesh Babu's pictures with his darling daughter never fail to impress his fans and now with Sitara's social media debut, we are sure we will be able to see the fun side of the superstar with his kids every now and then even more often. Today we have these pictures of Sitara as a toddler which will make your heart melt. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    With Mommy dearest

    With Mommy dearest

    How adorable is her pink windcheater as she poses with Namrata.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    When Shrek scared Sitara

    When Shrek scared Sitara

    An adorable Sitara hugs Namrata tightly as she gets scared from the statues of the famous Shrek.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Just a priceless picture

    Just a priceless picture

    All dressed up in pink with a cute hairstyle, Sitara's face is making our hearts say" Aww"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    We are in love with her clueless expression

    We are in love with her clueless expression

    A cute little clueless Sitara posing for the camera.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Hand in hand with love

    Hand in hand with love

    Baby Sitara with Mumma Namrata, seems she is all set to pose again.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    A happy frame

    A happy frame

    Sitara plays with her elder brother as she tries pulling his cheeks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Making our feed brighter with her vibrant pictures

    Making our feed brighter with her vibrant pictures

    How cute is she !!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    All excited for her walk

    All excited for her walk

    All packed with energy for that evening stroll.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Catching sunrise with Papa

    Catching sunrise with Papa

    Sitara with Mahesh Babu as the two catch a pretty sunrise together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    A happy family photo

    A happy family photo

    The sweet family picture with the two actors and their lovely children.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Comments

Anonymous

I always found Namrata dull and lacklustre .she never smiles much

