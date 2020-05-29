Mahesh Babu's children Gautam & Sitara's priceless moments in these photos deserve all your attention

1 / 16

Check out Gautam and Sitara's adorable photos together

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are amongst the most adorable and well-known couples in the south film industry. From falling in love on the sets of a film to being married for thirteen years, the couple is indeed major goals. The couple is blessed with two very beautiful children named Gautham and Sitara. Namrata often shares the most adorable and unseen moments of her children on her Instagram account. She recently shared a priceless throwback moment of Gautam and Sitara that will instantly brighten up your day. Sharing a cute picture of Gautam posing with little Sitara, Mahesh Babu's wife captioned it, "Fill your life with experiences, not things. Have stories to tell, not stuff to show... my two lifelines.. #grateful for this lifetime." Recently, Mahesh Babu shared a messy hair mirror selfie with daughter Sitara. Taking to Instagram, the superstar wrote, "Finding our reflections!! Mastering the mirror selfie." Well, fans are super amazed seeing their favourite actor super active on social media. Lockdown has led the couple to spend the most amount of quality time with their children. From sharing selfies to unseen throwback photos, Mahesh and Namrata are making the fullest of their quarantine time. Mahesh Babu revealed in an interview that his family is his biggest strength. "My family is my biggest stress-buster. It's not just release-day jitters, but whenever I feel anxious, my wife and children help me stay calm," he shared. In an interview to DNA, the Srimanthudu actor has opened up about raising his kids, Gautam and Sitara, with his wife Namrata. Confessing that he's not a strict father, he said that Namrata keeps an eye on him and his kids. He said, "Namrata is the stricter one and I think it's a good thing. While I am doing all the pampering, she keeps a tab on not letting it go overboard and that helps the kids to stay grounded." Speaking of which, check out Sitara and Gautam's cutest moments that give an insight into their adorable bond.

Photo Credit : Instagram