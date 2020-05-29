Advertisement
Mahesh Babu's children Gautam & Sitara's priceless moments in these photos deserve all your attention

Mahesh Babu's children Gautam & Sitara's priceless moments in these photos deserve all your attention

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the 'IT' couples down South. Their children Gautam and Sitara also enjoy huge popularity on social media. The couple often shares their adorable moments on Instagram which are worth checking out!
May 29, 2020
  • 1 / 16
    Check out Gautam and Sitara's adorable photos together

    Check out Gautam and Sitara's adorable photos together

    Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are amongst the most adorable and well-known couples in the south film industry. From falling in love on the sets of a film to being married for thirteen years, the couple is indeed major goals. The couple is blessed with two very beautiful children named Gautham and Sitara. Namrata often shares the most adorable and unseen moments of her children on her Instagram account. She recently shared a priceless throwback moment of Gautam and Sitara that will instantly brighten up your day. Sharing a cute picture of Gautam posing with little Sitara, Mahesh Babu's wife captioned it, "Fill your life with experiences, not things. Have stories to tell, not stuff to show... my two lifelines.. #grateful for this lifetime." Recently, Mahesh Babu shared a messy hair mirror selfie with daughter Sitara. Taking to Instagram, the superstar wrote, "Finding our reflections!! Mastering the mirror selfie." Well, fans are super amazed seeing their favourite actor super active on social media. Lockdown has led the couple to spend the most amount of quality time with their children. From sharing selfies to unseen throwback photos, Mahesh and Namrata are making the fullest of their quarantine time. Mahesh Babu revealed in an interview that his family is his biggest strength. "My family is my biggest stress-buster. It's not just release-day jitters, but whenever I feel anxious, my wife and children help me stay calm," he shared. In an interview to DNA, the Srimanthudu actor has opened up about raising his kids, Gautam and Sitara, with his wife Namrata. Confessing that he's not a strict father, he said that Namrata keeps an eye on him and his kids. He said, "Namrata is the stricter one and I think it's a good thing. While I am doing all the pampering, she keeps a tab on not letting it go overboard and that helps the kids to stay grounded." Speaking of which, check out Sitara and Gautam's cutest moments that give an insight into their adorable bond.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 16
    Precious throwbacks

    Precious throwbacks

    Gautam and Sitara's most lovable throwback moment is worth reminiscing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 16
    Elder brother's favourite

    Elder brother's favourite

    This picture proves who is Gautam's favourite person in the whole wide world!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 16
    Playmates

    Playmates

    Namrata shared this adorable photo and wrote, "Messing around. #playmates #together #siblinglove"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 16
    Sibling love

    Sibling love

    Throwback to the time Gautam and Sitara spent their fun sibling time in New York!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 16
    Twinning and slaying

    Twinning and slaying

    How cute are these two as they pose at the Swiss Alps!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 16
    When the siblings visited London

    When the siblings visited London

    The duo loves their vacations. Here's a snap from their London vacay!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 16
    Such a cute photo!

    Such a cute photo!

    They are truly sibling goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 16
    Who else loves hot chocolate?

    Who else loves hot chocolate?

    Namrata shared this adorable snap where Gautam and Sitara look super engrossed sipping their hot chocolate.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 16
    Never letting go of each other

    Never letting go of each other

    Their endearing sibling bond is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 16
    Holiday time!

    Holiday time!

    The one where Sitara reminded Gautam that the holidays season has started!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 16
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    This is truly a picture-perfect!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 16
    Meet their new friend

    Meet their new friend

    Gautam and Sitara pose with their new friend for this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 16
    Faffing around

    Faffing around

    Namrata captioned this pic as, "Faffing around #happyspace #carefree #gratitude #celebratingmaharshi."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 16
    Sumo wrestlers

    Sumo wrestlers

    Meet Namrata and Mahesh Babu's little sumo wrestlers.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 16 / 16
    Colouring sessions

    Colouring sessions

    Throwback to the time Namrata captured her munchkins engrossed in a colouring session, bringing a beetle to life.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

