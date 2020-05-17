/
Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara: Alia Bhatt to Samantha Akkineni, star kid's PICS with actresses are too lovable
Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara has a YouTube channel along with her BFF Aadya which is widely loved and popular with 207,000 subscribers. She is also loved among the star's co-stars! Here are her snaps together with divas from the industry that are worth checking out!
Sitara's photos with the most beautiful divas
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are amongst the most adorable and well-known couples in the south film industry. From falling in love on the sets of a film to being married for thirteen years, the couple is indeed major goals. The couple is blessed with two very beautiful children named Gautham and Sitara. Mahesh and Namrata's younger daughter Sitara is one of the most popular star kids down south and is also supremely adored for her cute antics. Sitara is already a YouTube star as she creates videos with her friend Aadya. Sitara and Aadya. Not many know, but Sitara has also sent her voice for Frozen 2 as Baby Elsa. Speaking about it her mother Namrata Shirodkar said, "Sitara has grown up to the tale of Frozen and has idolised Elsa ever since. Her love for the movie is so much that when she was offered to voice young Elsa, there was no way we could turn it down. It’s a movie that every girl relates to and Sitara is no different." The star couple is pretty active on social media and often share adorable snaps of their sweethearts. Sitara is also a sweetheart of the industry divas and often shares a frame with our favourite actresses. On several occasions, the couple has taken to social media to share snaps of her darling with actresses like Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia and others. She has also been captured spending time with Samantha Akkineni! Here are the star kid's photos with the actresses which will leave you in awe.
Pooja Hegde
Sitara and Aadya look beyond adorable as they pose with Pooja Hegde.
Kiara Advani
Throwback to the time Sitara spent fun times with Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu co-star Kiara Advani on sets.
Rakul Preet Singh
The beautiful girls look radiant as ever in this candid click shared by Namrata!
Samantha Akkineni
Namrata captioned this amazing pic as, "Fashionistas...Catching up !! Chennai diaries .. travel times .."
Tamannaah Bhatia
"#girlssquadgoals. We are made of sugar, spice and everything nice, love you two my cuties." captioned Tamannaah.
Rashmika Mandanna
Throwback to the time BFFs Sitara and Aadya made a video with Rashmika Mandanna for their channel.
Alia Bhatt
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter Sitara is a huge fan of Alia and got a chance to meet her in New York a couple of years ago. Namrata took to Instagram to share a photo of Sitara and Alia. Namrata shared the picture and wrote, “Sitara’s day out. Her most favourite girl of them all. Thanks, Alia for bringing the biggest smile on her face #hellonewyork."
