Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni and BFF Aadya's photos are beyond adorable

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara has a YouTube channel along with her BFF Aadya which is widely loved and popular with 207,000 subscribers. Here are some of their snaps together which are worth checking out.
3475 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Sitara and Aadya's adorable snaps which are unmissable

    Mahesh Babu, as well know is amongst the most well known stars down south. The actor is not only a fantastic actor but also a doting father. The actor has another rising star in his house and it is none other than his daughter Sitara. Sitara is already a YouTube star as she creates videos with her friend Aadya. Sitara and Aadya. Not many know, but Sitara has also sent her voice for Frozen 2 as Baby Elsa. Speaking about it her mother Namrata Shirodkar said, "Sitara has grown up to the tale of Frozen and has idolised Elsa ever since. Her love for the movie is so much that when she was offered to voice young Elsa, there was no way we could turn it down. It’s a movie that every girl relates to and Sitara is no different." Meanwhile, Sitara and Aadya's YouTube channel called "Aadya and Sitara" is extremely popular and has an whopping amount of subscribers. The duo's channel enjoys a subscription of around 207,000 and their videos are worth checking out. Today, we bring to you the BFF's snaps which are definitely unmissable!

    Photo Credit : instagram

  • 2 / 7
    All hearts

    The duo strikes a pose for camera and we cannot get over this click.

    Photo Credit : instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Budding artists

    Sitara and Aadya pose with their amazing art pieces!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Twinning in blue

    Aadya and Sitara twin in blue as they enjoy their swing rides.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Vacay time

    This snap will make you crave for a vacation!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Picture perfect

    This is indeed a picture perfect as the girls enjoy to the fullest.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Goofy selfies

    We all love clicking goofy selfies with our best friend, isn't it?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

