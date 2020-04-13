Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni and BFF Aadya's photos are beyond adorable

1 / 7

Sitara and Aadya's adorable snaps which are unmissable

Mahesh Babu, as well know is amongst the most well known stars down south. The actor is not only a fantastic actor but also a doting father. The actor has another rising star in his house and it is none other than his daughter Sitara. Sitara is already a YouTube star as she creates videos with her friend Aadya. Sitara and Aadya. Not many know, but Sitara has also sent her voice for Frozen 2 as Baby Elsa. Speaking about it her mother Namrata Shirodkar said, "Sitara has grown up to the tale of Frozen and has idolised Elsa ever since. Her love for the movie is so much that when she was offered to voice young Elsa, there was no way we could turn it down. It’s a movie that every girl relates to and Sitara is no different." Meanwhile, Sitara and Aadya's YouTube channel called "Aadya and Sitara" is extremely popular and has an whopping amount of subscribers. The duo's channel enjoys a subscription of around 207,000 and their videos are worth checking out. Today, we bring to you the BFF's snaps which are definitely unmissable!

Photo Credit : instagram