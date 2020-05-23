Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara's PHOTOS with mom Namrata Shirodkar on social media reflect their bond of love

1 / 10

Check out these pictures of Sitara with her mother Namrata Shirodkar

Namrata Shirodkar is one fun mom and there are no doubts about the fact that she has always been a supportive wife to her superstar husband Mahesh Babu and mother to Gautham and Sitara Ghattamaneni. Recently her 7-year-old daughter made her social media debut on Instagram. With her throwback photos on her social media Namrata never fails to surprise us with some stunning snaps featuring son Gautham, daughter Sitara and husband Mahesh Babu time and again. She has been sharing a lot of pictures during quarantine under a series she calls "memory therapy". Recently adding to her "memory therapy" series Namrata posted a super cute family throwback video and it's winning our hearts. In the video, little Sitara is seen posing with the backdrop of hills with father Mahesh trying to click her picture. Sitara's recent video with her mom which Namrata captioned as "Breaking news! The new manicurist in town is just awesome, get your appointment today!!!" is also unmissable. Sitara has already taken her first step into the film world with Frozen 2 Telugu version, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter has lent her voice to Baby Elsa. The little star kid is already famous on YouTube for her adorable videos and her mother former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar makes sure her daughter's creativity is always put to better use. Today we have some cute pictures of one of the coolest mother-daughter duo in the South film industry. Check out these photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram