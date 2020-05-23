Advertisement
Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara's PHOTOS with mom Namrata Shirodkar on social media reflect their bond of love

Check out these stunning photos of Namrata Shirodkar & daughter Sitara which will definitely rule your heart and make you fall in love with the mother-daughter duo.
5358 reads Mumbai Updated: May 23, 2020 04:00 pm
  1 / 10
    Check out these pictures of Sitara with her mother Namrata Shirodkar

    Check out these pictures of Sitara with her mother Namrata Shirodkar

    Namrata Shirodkar is one fun mom and there are no doubts about the fact that she has always been a supportive wife to her superstar husband Mahesh Babu and mother to Gautham and Sitara Ghattamaneni. Recently her 7-year-old daughter made her social media debut on Instagram. With her throwback photos on her social media Namrata never fails to surprise us with some stunning snaps featuring son Gautham, daughter Sitara and husband Mahesh Babu time and again. She has been sharing a lot of pictures during quarantine under a series she calls "memory therapy". Recently adding to her "memory therapy" series Namrata posted a super cute family throwback video and it's winning our hearts. In the video, little Sitara is seen posing with the backdrop of hills with father Mahesh trying to click her picture. Sitara's recent video with her mom which Namrata captioned as "Breaking news! The new manicurist in town is just awesome, get your appointment today!!!" is also unmissable. Sitara has already taken her first step into the film world with Frozen 2 Telugu version, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter has lent her voice to Baby Elsa. The little star kid is already famous on YouTube for her adorable videos and her mother former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar makes sure her daughter's creativity is always put to better use. Today we have some cute pictures of one of the coolest mother-daughter duo in the South film industry. Check out these photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 10
    Selfie game on point

    Selfie game on point

    The mother daughter duo strikes a pose before their flight.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 10
    Touristing with the best

    Touristing with the best

    Hand in hand with Mumma dearest.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 10
    Kissing the sky

    Kissing the sky

    An early morning selfie with Mom.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 10
    Happy girls are the prettiest

    Happy girls are the prettiest

    Falling in love with this fun duo and their photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 10
    Ready to travel

    Ready to travel

    When mom is your travel partner, you don't have to worry about the fun.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 10
    Hammock time with the best

    Hammock time with the best

    Arent they the cutest?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 10
    Rocking it in traditional wear

    Rocking it in traditional wear

    Twinning with Mumma in desi look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  9 / 10
    Sweetest and most supporting friend

    Sweetest and most supporting friend

    We love how Namrata is a supporting mum to both of her children.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  10 / 10
    Being experimental with pictures

    Being experimental with pictures

    When you are born into a family full of talent!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

