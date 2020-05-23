/
/
/
Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara's PHOTOS with mom Namrata Shirodkar on social media reflect their bond of love
Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara's PHOTOS with mom Namrata Shirodkar on social media reflect their bond of love
Check out these stunning photos of Namrata Shirodkar & daughter Sitara which will definitely rule your heart and make you fall in love with the mother-daughter duo.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5358 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 23, 2020 04:00 pm
-
1 / 10
-
2 / 10
-
3 / 10
-
4 / 10
-
5 / 10
-
6 / 10
-
7 / 10
-
8 / 10
-
9 / 10
-
10 / 10
Add new comment