Skeet Ulrich Birthday: 6 best moments of the actor as FP Jones on Riverdale

Riverdale may have been a show focussing on Archie Andrews and his friends but some of the best moments on the show also came from the show's senior cast including the likes of Skeet Ulrich. The actor 52-year-old actor played the role of FP Jones, father to Jughead Jones on the show and before his recent exit from the show. Many believed that the actor was the perfect choice for the role and were also gutted to hear about his exit. Apart from Riverdale, Ulrich's other popular works also include the Scream franchise, Escape Room among other films. As the actor celebrates his birthday on January 20, we take a look at some of his best moments on Riverdale. Among the Riverdale storylines, one that has stood out for fans has also been the equation between FP Jones and Alice Cooper's characters. The exchanges between Ulrich's Jones and Mädchen Amick's Cooper are some of the most loved moments on the show. Among his many amazing moments on the show, we love the Season 4 episode 7 when FP Jones and Alice Cooper head on a double date with Hermione and Hiram. It's a Thanksgiving episode and FP and Alice's chemistry is beyond amazing in this one.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
In Season 1, we got to see an amazing scene between Skeet Ulrich and late actor Luke Perry as Fred and FP sit at a booth in Pop’s and reminisce about the old days.
Among the many FP Jones and Alice Cooper moments on the show, a memorable one is also from Season 2 when Jones gets rid of a body for Alice after she accidentally kills a man to protect the person that she believed to be their son.
Remember when in Season 1 when the dad squad got together to protect the town from the ghoulies. How cool was it to see Luke Perry, Skeet Ulrich in this scene?
There's nothing like watching FP Jones get jealous and one of those moments happened in the second season when FP asked Alice to leave Hal. The intensity with which Ulrich says, "Then leave him" will always be memorable.
As the Jones and Cooper romance fans call themselves, Falice fans went into a tizzy after they finally saw the two characters kiss on the show in Season 4. Even though Alice and FP got together in season 2 and were in a relationship for half of season 3 it wasn't until season 4 that we finally saw an intimate moment between them.