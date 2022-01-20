Skeet Ulrich Birthday: 6 best moments of the actor as FP Jones on Riverdale

6 / 6

FP Jones and Alice Cooper's romantic moment

As the Jones and Cooper romance fans call themselves, Falice fans went into a tizzy after they finally saw the two characters kiss on the show in Season 4. Even though Alice and FP got together in season 2 and were in a relationship for half of season 3 it wasn't until season 4 that we finally saw an intimate moment between them.

Photo Credit : Getty Images