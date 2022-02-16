From The Social Network to Spider-Man No Way Home; 7 times Andrew Garfield killed it on screen

1 / 8

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield is the new Hollywood sweetheart, as fans and spectators alike have swooned again and then again at the actor's authentic personality, not to forget his adorable smile. Garfield has made a name for himself with his flawless acting, even though the actor is famous for his portrayal of the Marvel teen superhero Spiderman, Garfield has earned accolades for many of his other performances as well. The actor has under his belt a Tony Award for his performance in the play Angels in America and a Golden Globe for Tick, Tick... Boom!. Including these, Garfield has also won a BAFTA for John Crowley's drama film Boy A. Before becoming the "Amazing Spiderman" Garfield was already a straight-A student in the film world as he was awarded a Manchester Evening News Theatre Award as a newcomer in 2004 and following years of work in 2010 he received critical recognition for his exceptional performance in The Social Network starring beside Jesse Eisenberg in a film about the founders of Facebook. Scroll down further to ride along memory lane as we sort through some of Andrew Garfield's best on-screen performances.

Photo Credit : Getty Images