From The Social Network to Spider-Man No Way Home; 7 times Andrew Garfield killed it on screen

Andrew Garfield is the new Hollywood sweetheart, as fans and spectators alike have swooned again and then again at the actor's authentic personality, not to forget his adorable smile. Garfield has made a name for himself with his flawless acting, even though the actor is famous for his portrayal of the Marvel teen superhero Spiderman, Garfield has earned accolades for many of his other performances as well. The actor has under his belt a Tony Award for his performance in the play Angels in America and a Golden Globe for Tick, Tick... Boom!. Including these, Garfield has also won a BAFTA for John Crowley's drama film Boy A. Before becoming the "Amazing Spiderman" Garfield was already a straight-A student in the film world as he was awarded a Manchester Evening News Theatre Award as a newcomer in 2004 and following years of work in 2010 he received critical recognition for his exceptional performance in The Social Network starring beside Jesse Eisenberg in a film about the founders of Facebook. Scroll down further to ride along memory lane as we sort through some of Andrew Garfield's best on-screen performances.
In this drama indie film, directed by John Crowley, Andrew portrays the role of juvenile killer Jack Burridge who has just gotten out of his prison sentence and is trying to create a new life for himself.
Directed by David Fincher, the movie casts Andrew in the role of Mark Zuckerberg's friend who helps him establish Facebook, Eduardo Saverin. The movie bagged an Oscar for Best Writing.
Based on a true story, Andrew plays the role of Pfc. Desmond T. Doss refused to bear arms on religious grounds during World War II was severely criticised by his peers.
This comedy-drama follows a young woman who finds her road to stardom by uploading YouTube videos with a stranger. Andrew, in the film, essays the role of Link.
The movie is based on the real-life experiences of Tammy Faye Bakker who rose to fame from nothing with her husband Jim. Andrew can be seen acting as Tammy's husband Jim Bakker.
Andrew in this movie shows off his singing expertise as the story follows the true story of playwright Jonathan Larson (Andrew Garfield) based on his autobiographical musical.
There is no way we can miss this masterpiece as one of Andrew's best on screen. This Marvel blockbuster brought back Andrew in his Spiderman glory beside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland.
