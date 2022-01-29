5 Bollywood jodis who met on sets & fell in love

The Bollywood film industry is certainly the real definition of love. From dreamy romantic love stories to real-life made for each other celebrity couples, B-town never leaves a chance to carve couple goals. With a soothing soundtrack, opulent sets, and cheesy dance steps, the chemistry sometimes lives from reel to real. In the history of Indian films, the Bollywood industry has witnessed several stars meeting on sets and falling in love. So today we bring you the top five Bollywood couples who became reel to real-life partners.
Love blossomed between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone when they were shooting for the film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. The most fascinating scene was when they were shooting a kissing scene and when the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali said cut, the couple didn't stop. After dating each other for over 6 years, the two finally tied the knot in 2018.
Aishwarya Rai starred opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the film Guru. The two fell in love on the set of the film and got married on April 30, 2007.
After Kareena ended her relationship with Shahid, she met Saif Ali Khan on the set of the movie Tashan. Eventually, Kareena and Saif came close to each other and finally after dating each other for several years, they tied the knot in October 2012.
The two fell in love while shooting for the film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge. After dating each other for many years, the two tied the knot in January 2015.
Twinkle and Akshay first met each other while shooting for Filmfare magazine and it was indeed love at first sight for Khiladi Kumar. Akshay took up the challenge of triumphing over her and finally made her fall in love with him while shooting for International Khiladi. The two tied the knot in January 2001 and have been giving a couple goals since then.
