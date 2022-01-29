5 Bollywood jodis who met on sets & fell in love

1 / 6

B-town couples who fell in love on film sets

The Bollywood film industry is certainly the real definition of love. From dreamy romantic love stories to real-life made for each other celebrity couples, B-town never leaves a chance to carve couple goals. With a soothing soundtrack, opulent sets, and cheesy dance steps, the chemistry sometimes lives from reel to real. In the history of Indian films, the Bollywood industry has witnessed several stars meeting on sets and falling in love. So today we bring you the top five Bollywood couples who became reel to real-life partners.

Photo Credit : Soha Ali Khan Instagram