From falling in love while working to becoming parents: Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s eternal love story

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s love story

Soha Ali Khan is a popular name in the entertainment industry. She is the daughter of Bollywood actor, Sharmila Tagore and late Indian cricketer, the Nawab of Pataudi, Mansoor Ali Khan and the younger sister of Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan. Soha Ali Khan started her acting career in 2004 with the Bengali movie, Iti Srikanta. In the same year, she also appeared in the Hindi romantic comedy, Dil Maange More, making her Bollywood debut. In her career, Soha Ali Khan has successfully made a huge fanbase for herself with her on-screen performances. Kunal Kemmu, on the other hand, made his acting debut in 1993 with the movie, Sir. In his career, the actor has appeared in many Bollywood movies and has often been appreciated for his hardwork and dedication. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, even though coming from completely different backgrounds found love in each other and are happily married today. Here is the adorable love story of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu that their fans and followers would like to know. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Soha Ali Khan Instagram