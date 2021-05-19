Advertisement
  4. From falling in love while working to becoming parents: Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s eternal love story

From falling in love while working to becoming parents: Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s eternal love story

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s adorable love story will make you believe that they are made for each other. Read ahead to take a look.
    Soha Ali Khan is a popular name in the entertainment industry. She is the daughter of Bollywood actor, Sharmila Tagore and late Indian cricketer, the Nawab of Pataudi, Mansoor Ali Khan and the younger sister of Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan. Soha Ali Khan started her acting career in 2004 with the Bengali movie, Iti Srikanta. In the same year, she also appeared in the Hindi romantic comedy, Dil Maange More, making her Bollywood debut. In her career, Soha Ali Khan has successfully made a huge fanbase for herself with her on-screen performances. Kunal Kemmu, on the other hand, made his acting debut in 1993 with the movie, Sir. In his career, the actor has appeared in many Bollywood movies and has often been appreciated for his hardwork and dedication. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, even though coming from completely different backgrounds found love in each other and are happily married today. Here is the adorable love story of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu that their fans and followers would like to know. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Soha Ali Khan Instagram

    Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu met each other for the first time in 2009 one the sets of their movie, Dhoondte Reh Jaaogey.

    Photo Credit : Soha Ali Khan Instagram

    Soha and Kunal didn’t have a smooth start with each other as she was not “very impressed” by Kunal Kemmu when they first met.

    Photo Credit : Soha Ali Khan Instagram

    The couple went ahead to appear in another movie together, 99 and it was on the sets of this movie that the two got to know each other better and love started to brew between them.

    Photo Credit : Soha Ali Khan Instagram

    After being in a relationship for several years, Kunal Kemmu went down on one knee to propose Soha Ali Khan in Paris.

    Photo Credit : Soha Ali Khan Instagram

    Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu tied the knot on January 25, 2015, and have been in a happy marriage and also have an adorable daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

    Photo Credit : Soha Ali Khan Instagram

