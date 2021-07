1 / 6

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s pictures

Soha Ali Khan is a very popular name in the Bollywood industry. She is the sister of Bollywood actor and the Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan, and the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and late Mansoor Ali Khan. She has often been praised for her on-screen performances in Hindi, Bengali, and English movies that she appeared in after making her Bollywood debut in 2004 with Dil Maange More. While Soha Ali Khan was at the peak of her career in the Bollywood industry, she met the love of her life on the sets of their movie, Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge, and realised their feelings for each other while shooting for their movie, 99. After dating for some years, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu tied the knot on January 25, 2015, and became parents of an adorable little baby girl, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on September 29, 2017. Ever since she is born, Soha Ali Khan has often been seen with her daughter, teaching her the right values, and being the “perfect mother”. Here are pictures of Inaaya Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan that will give all the mothers of toddlers, major mother-daughter goals. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Soha Ali Khan Instagram