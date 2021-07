1 / 6

PHOTOS: Soha Ali Khan & Inaaya Kemmu twin as they have a 'girls day out'

Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are one of the cutest mother-daughter duos of B-town. The actress always treats her fans with some of the cutest pictures of her daughter, either with herself or with her father, Kunal Kemmu. Well, the mother-daughter duo was snapped heading out of a coffee joint in Mumbai on Sunday. It looks like these two had a girl's day out. Soha carefully held her daughter’s hand as she stepped out with a coffee in one of her hands. Indeed these two looked adorable, and we feel they were just in a mood to celebrate the weekend.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani