Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu: PHOTOS of the couple prove they are doting parents

Pictures of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are one of the most loved and adored couples in the Bollywood industry. They met each other for the first time on the sets of Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge and love started to brew between them on the sets of their second project, 99. After dating each other for several years, the actor went down on one knee to ask the youngest daughter of the Pataudi family to marry him. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu tied the knot on January 25, 2015, and are proud parents of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Even though Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are often busy, their utmost priority has always been their daughter and they have always inculcated the right values in her. Here are pictures of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu that prove that they are the doting parents.

Photo Credit : Soha Ali Khan Instagram