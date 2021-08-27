Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu: PHOTOS of the couple prove they are doting parents

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are one of the most loved and adored couples in the Bollywood industry. They met each other for the first time on the sets of Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge and love started to brew between them on the sets of their second project, 99. After dating each other for several years, the actor went down on one knee to ask the youngest daughter of the Pataudi family to marry him. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu tied the knot on January 25, 2015, and are proud parents of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Even though Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are often busy, their utmost priority has always been their daughter and they have always inculcated the right values in her. Here are pictures of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu that prove that they are the doting parents.
Photo Credit : Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Papa Kunal and daughter, Inaaya Naumi have “poolside chats” as they sit by it, with their legs dipped in the water.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are often spotted channelising their inner child as they goof around with Inaaya.
The family of three poses for the camera as they have the time of their lives enjoying a play day with Inaaya at a beach.
Soha turns photographer as she clicks Kunal as he teaches Inaaya “how to remove peas from the pea-shell”.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu get clicked posing with their princess, Inaaya as they wear ethnic outfits to celebrate Diwali.