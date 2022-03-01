A timeline of Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu's love story

In Bollywood, we have witnessed several films portraying extraordinary love stories. One of our favourites is the reel story turned into a real-life story when we heard about the fairytale love story of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. The two have been serving couple goals ever since they started dating. Countless eons have passed but growing chemistry between much in love couple Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan is going stronger with every passing year. Read below to know about their dreamy love story that proves they were destined to be together.
Photo Credit : Soha Ali Khan Instagram
They first met each other on the sets of their film Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge in 2009. The two didn't interact much with each other because let alone getting in a relationship, as they thought they would never be able to become friends.
The two fell for each other when they were shooting for the film 99. Soha once revealed that she was immediately attracted to him. The two worked in 99 and got closer.
The first time Soha and Kunal went out together was for the movie The Dark Knight. And surprisingly the actor arrived 20 minutes late.
After dating each other for several years, Kunal went down on one knee to propose to Soha Ali Khan in Paris.
The two got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot on January 25, 2015. The two are blessed with a baby girl named Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.