As Sohail Khan, Seema Khan file for divorce, check out 5 pics of the estranged couple with sons Nirvan & Yohan

Nothing is permanent in this life and this phrase stands true in every aspect of life, especially in the glam world. The tinsel town, which has been creating a buzz for its celeb weddings for a while now, got a piece of shocking news after Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan and his wife Seema Khan filed for a divorce today. According to media reports, Sohail and Seema were spotted leaving a family court in Mumbai as they filed for a divorce. The news came as a shock to many as Seema and Sohail decided to part ways after being married for 24 years.
For the uninitiated, Sohail and Seema had met each other on the sets of Salman Khan’s Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and went on to tie the knot in 1998. They welcomed their son Nirvan in 2000 and were blessed with another son Yohan in 2011 via surrogacy. Although Sohail and Seema are yet to make an official announcement about their separation, the news of their divorce has left everyone brimming with an opinion. Amid the reports of their divorce, here’s a look at some of Sohail and Seema’s adorable pics with their kids:
Photo Credit : Seema Khan instagram
This pic had Sohail and Seema posing with their elder son Nirvan and his friend. Sohail looked stylish in his white shirt with denim.
Seema and Sohail were seen spending time with their friends and family. The pic also featured their son Nirvan, Arbaaz Khan, and Malaika Arora.
The estranged couple made for a stylish pair in this throwback pic as they posed with young Nirvan. The pic also featured Salman Khan who was seen holding his nephew Yohan.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Seema treated fans with a beautiful pic as she posed with her sons during the Christmas celebrations last year and it was all about happy faces.
Sohail and Yohan were seen enjoying yachting together during their summer vacations in the US.
