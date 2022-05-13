As Sohail Khan, Seema Khan file for divorce, check out 5 pics of the estranged couple with sons Nirvan & Yohan

1 / 6

Sohail Khan and Seema Khan’s pics with kids

Nothing is permanent in this life and this phrase stands true in every aspect of life, especially in the glam world. The tinsel town, which has been creating a buzz for its celeb weddings for a while now, got a piece of shocking news after Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan and his wife Seema Khan filed for a divorce today. According to media reports, Sohail and Seema were spotted leaving a family court in Mumbai as they filed for a divorce. The news came as a shock to many as Seema and Sohail decided to part ways after being married for 24 years. For the uninitiated, Sohail and Seema had met each other on the sets of Salman Khan’s Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and went on to tie the knot in 1998. They welcomed their son Nirvan in 2000 and were blessed with another son Yohan in 2011 via surrogacy. Although Sohail and Seema are yet to make an official announcement about their separation, the news of their divorce has left everyone brimming with an opinion. Amid the reports of their divorce, here’s a look at some of Sohail and Seema’s adorable pics with their kids:

Photo Credit : Seema Khan instagram