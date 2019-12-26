Home
/
Photos
/
/
Solar Eclipse 2019: THIS is how the final Surya Grahan of the year will impact each zodiac sign

Solar Eclipse 2019: THIS is how the final Surya Grahan of the year will impact each zodiac sign

Solar Eclipse 2019 Impact: We're in the middle of the final solar eclipse of the year and while we experience this celestial wonder, it will also have an impact on the astrology and all the zodiac signs.
2896 reads Mumbai Updated: December 26, 2019 11:08 am
  • 1 / 13
    How the final Surya Grahan of the year will impact each zodiac sign

    How the final Surya Grahan of the year will impact each zodiac sign

    As we enter into the final solar eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan, of 2019, there are a lot of things that we need to know about it. The first being that this day is considered to be very inauspicious. This celestial wonder will be visible in India within a few hours but even when it isn't visible it's still known to impact our lives as per the traditions. As per our beliefs and traditions, this solar eclipse can impact each and every zodiac sign in a different way depending on the position of the planets. This solar eclipse is not just a scientific or celestial phenomenon, it also impacts the astrology which makes it an astrological phenomenon as well. This final Surya Grahan of 2019 can have a major impact on your life. If you're wondering what change can this solar eclipse trigger in your life, read on to find out.

    Photo Credit : Pexel

  • 2 / 13
    Solar Eclipse Impact on Aries Horoscope

    Aries Horoscope

    This solar eclipse can have a positive impact on your career. You may grow in your job or your business and your career will flourish. But it may impact your health in a negative manner so it's better that you start being careful with your health and focus more on it.

    Photo Credit : pinkvilla

  • 3 / 13
    Solar Eclipse Impact On Taurus Horoscope

    Taurus Horoscope

    If you're a spiritual person, there's some good news for you. There's a lot of scope for growth on a spiritual level and you may feel more connected to your spiritual self and feel more enlightened. If you have a problem relating to inheritance, it may get resolved amicably but at the same time if you have a heart disease please be careful as this can impact your health and increase the stress and tension in your family.

    Photo Credit : pinkvilla

  • 4 / 13
    Solar Eclipse Impact On Gemini Horoscope

    Gemini Horoscope

    You may want to spend more time bonding with your family and work on improving your social status. Things between you and your partner, work partner or life partner, may not go very smoothly. There might be a bit of trouble brewing in those relationships. Take care of your health as it might be a sensitive time for your health.

    Photo Credit : pinkvilla

  • 5 / 13
    Solar Eclipse Impact On Cancer Horoscope

    Cancer Horoscope

    You may get a raise or an extra source of income and your work life and career may get better. Please be careful with your expenses and budget as there may be some extra expense that may take your budget for a toss.

    Photo Credit : pinkvilla

  • 6 / 13
    Solar Eclipse Impact On Leo Horoscope

    Leo Horoscope

    You will get more attention on a social level due to your intelligence. You may face health-related issues possibly due to heredity. It's time for you to be more focused on the things you truly want to achieve.

    Photo Credit : pinkvilla

  • 7 / 13
    Solar Eclipse Impact On Virgo Horoscope

    Virgo Horoscope

    Your work life will get better and so will your personal life. Your responsibilities at home may increase and seem tough but they will turn out to be great for your personal life but at the same time, you may also struggle with peace in your family. You may have to deal with a lot of unrest at home and a health problem in the family as well.

    Photo Credit : pinkvilla

  • 8 / 13
    Solar Eclipse Impact On Libra Horoscope

    Libra Horoscope

    You may have a better income and money will come to you but there's a scope for an unexpected accident, please be careful while travelling. Your relationship with your brother or sister may turn sour, tread carefully.

    Photo Credit : pinkvilla

  • 9 / 13
    Solar Eclipse Impact On Scorpio Horoscope

    Scorpio Horoscope

    Your business or investments may bring good returns and this solar eclipse may have a positive impact on your family life as well. Avoid taking any money-related decision during this time as it may not turn out to be so good. You may face health issues.

    Photo Credit : pinkvilla

  • 10 / 13
    Solar Eclipse Impact On Sagittarius Horoscope

    Sagittarius Horoscope

    Your personal life, as well as your love life, may take a positive turn and help you grow in life. Be careful with your health as well as your finances as there may be a negative impact on them.

    Photo Credit : pinkvilla

  • 11 / 13
    Solar Eclipse Impact On Capricorn Horoscope

    Capricorn Horoscope

    Your current work or project or goal that you're working towards may end very well for you and you will grow on a spiritual level. Travel plans may not go very well and your trips could cause some stress in your life. Be careful with your finances.

    Photo Credit : pinkvilla

  • 12 / 13
    Solar Eclipse Impact On Aquarius Horoscope

    Aquarius Horoscope

    You and your partner may gain more on the financial front and any work that was stuck or pending will go through smoothly soon. You may want to remain calm and careful while dealing with sensitive situations at work or at home as there's a lot of scope for conflicts during this time.

    Photo Credit : pinkvilla

  • 13 / 13
    Solar Eclipse Impact On Pisces Horoscope

    Pisces Horoscope

    Your work life will get better and you may grow in your job or business. Your health will remain good but be careful on the professional front and avoid making mistakes and learn how to manage work stress in a better manner.

    Photo Credit : pinkvilla

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

From Chhapaak to Street Dancer 3D, TOP 10 films we can\'t wait to watch next year
From Chhapaak to Street Dancer 3D, TOP 10 films we can't wait to watch next year
Pati Patni Aur Woh behind the scenes fun revealed by these photos
Pati Patni Aur Woh behind the scenes fun revealed by these photos
Golden Globe Awards: Check out the interesting facts about the award ceremony
Golden Globe Awards: Check out the interesting facts about the award ceremony
From Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Erica to Yeh Hain Mohabbatein\'s Anita, THESE actresses have worked in Tollywood
From Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Erica to Yeh Hain Mohabbatein's Anita, THESE actresses have worked in Tollywood
From Priyanka Chopra to Scarlett Johansson, 5 actresses who would be perfect as the \'Bond Girl\'
From Priyanka Chopra to Scarlett Johansson, 5 actresses who would be perfect as the 'Bond Girl'
From Nice To Meet Ya to Watermelon Sugar, check out former One Direction stars\' TOP songs post their split
From Nice To Meet Ya to Watermelon Sugar, check out former One Direction stars' TOP songs post their split

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement