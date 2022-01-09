PHOTOS: 6 beautiful looks adorned by the extroverted and fun loving artist, SOMI

1 / 6

A mini look book on the various outfits worn by the Barbie idol, SOMI

SOMI is a Canadian-Dutch-Korean singer-songwriter based in South Korea. Initially, she auditioned for JYP Entertainment with ‘Lonely’ by 2NE1 and was accepted into the agency's trainee program. In 2015, she appeared in label-mate Got7's ‘Stop Stop It’ music video alongside other female trainees from then. In May 2015, Jeon participated in Mnet reality survival program ‘Sixteen’, where she was pitted against fifteen other trainees from the agency to secure a spot in its first girl group in five years (now TWICE) after the debut of Miss A but was eliminated in the final round and continued as a trainee. SOMI shot to domestic stardom as the first-place winner of the competition series ‘Produce 101’ and a member of the series' project girl group, I.O.I. On August 20, 2018, she departed from JYP Entertainment after terminating her contract with the agency following a formal discussion and mutual agreement. The following month, she signed an exclusive contract with YG Entertainment's independent subsidiary label The Black Label, home to South Korean R&B singer Zion.T. SOMI debuted as a soloist on June 13, 2019 with the single ‘Birthday’. On July 23, SOMI was revealed to return with a new single, titled "Dumb Dumb" slated for August 2. Its music video garnered 10 million views in under 24 hours on YouTube and 20 million views in two days, both personal records. The release peaked at number 8 and 9 on the Gaon Digital Chart and the Billboard Korea K-pop 100 respectively, marking her first top ten single as a soloist. ‘Dumb Dumb’ also became her first chart entry in the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. debuting at number 130. In commemoration of her release, she initiated a ‘Dumb Dumb Challenge’ on TikTok, where the hashtag gained over 70 million views in two weeks and exceeded 122.7 million views the next day. On October 14, 2021, The Black Label confirmed that SOMI would release her first full-length album ‘XOXO’ and its lead single of the same name on October 29.

Photo Credit : News1