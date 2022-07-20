PHOTOS: 6 times JEON SOMI’s selfie game was on point

1 / 6

JEON SOMI

Born Ennik Somi Douma, the singer, rapper and dancer is known professionally as JEON SOMI, her Korean name. In 2015, JEON SOMI joined Mnet’s program ‘Sixteen’ as a JYP Entertainment trainee, in order to secure a spot in the label’s then-upcoming girl group, now known as TWICE. In the show, JEON SOMI made it to the final round. The next year, she represented the label in the show ‘Produce 101’, which she finished in the first place, and became a mart of the project girl group I.O.I. As part of I.O.I, JEON SOMI officially debuted in mid 2016. The girl group parted ways in January 2017. Following music released through other projects, JEON SOMI signed with her present label, and began preparing for her debut as a solo artist. In June 2019, JEON SOMI officially debuted as a soloist with ‘Birthday’. Her most recent release is her first full length album, ‘XOXO’ (October 2021). Today, we’re taking a look at some of our favourite selfies shared by the talented artist.

Photo Credit : JEON SOMI's Instagram