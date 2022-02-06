PHOTOS: From cheeky smiles to winky faces, let’s take a look at SOMI’s amazing selfie game

1 / 8

Let's take a look at the various selfies that displays SOMI's ethereal beauty

SOMI is a Canadian-Dutch-Korean singer-songwriter based in South Korea. SOMI shot to domestic stardom as the first-place winner of the competition series Produce 101 and a member of the series' project girl group, I.O.I. Following the conclusion of I.O.I's group activities, she ventured out as a solo artist. She signed an exclusive contract with YG Entertainment's independent subsidiary label The Black Label, home to South Korean R&B singer Zion.T. She revealed she joined the label briefly after her meeting with CEO Teddy Park, citing his authenticity and feeling of content while imagining future plans for her as the reasons. In addition, SOMI believed The Black Label would aid her in her growth both as an artist and as a person which aligned with her interests alternatively to constant promotions and releases often seen in the industry. On February 25, 2019, The Black Label revealed SOMI was preparing to make her debut as a solo artist with a lead single produced by Teddy. Her debut single ‘Birthday’ was released on June 13 with an accompanying music video that surpassed 4 million views in 24 hours on YouTube. On March 28, 2020, the reality series ‘I Am Somi’, was released on The Black Label's YouTube channel, showing a daily v-log series of the idol. On July 23, she was revealed to return with a new single, titled ‘Dumb Dumb’ slated for August 2. Its music video garnered 10 million views in under 24 hours on YouTube and 20 million views in two days, both personal records. The release peaked at number 8 and 9 on the Gaon Digital Chart and the Billboard Korea K-pop 100 respectively, marking her first top ten single as a soloist. ‘Dumb Dumb’ also became her first chart entry in the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. debuting at number 130. In commemoration of her release, SOMI initiated a ‘Dumb Dumb Challenge’ on TikTok, where the hashtag gained over 70 million views in two weeks and exceeded 122.7 million views the next day.

Photo Credit : Instagram/somsomi0309