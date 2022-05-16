PHOTOS: 6 times blushing bride Son Dam Bi displayed her incredible sense of fashion

1 / 6

6 beautiful outfits worn by 'Dream' star Son Dam Bi

Son Dam Bi first came to fame when she appeared in a commercial for an MP3 player alongside Poppin' Hyun Joon. She trained with a well-known American choreographer in preparation for this album, and people began calling her the female version of Rain. Son Dam Bi's debut single features five tracks that show off her vocal and dancing talents. The lyrics were written by Brian Kim, who also penned Shinhwa's ‘Once in A Lifetime’. She then starred in SBS drama ‘Dream’ with Joo Jin Mo and Kim Bum, marking her debut as an actress. As a result of her portrayal in ‘Dream’, as the Taebo instructor Park So Yeon, it won her the SBS Drama Awards New Star Award. In September 2008, she returned with the single ‘Crazy’. The song featured a ‘chair dance’ that has become popular with the Korean public; it has since been upgraded to a ‘sofa dance’. Starting in 2011, Son starred in a drama called ‘Lights and Shadows’. It was first broadcast on November 28, 2011. She finished filming in June 2012, with the drama concluding on July 3, 2012. She also released an OST for the drama called ‘Everything’ on January 10, 2012. It was confirmed by Pledis Entertainment that Son would make a comeback in Korea sometime in the summer. Eventually, a representative from Pledis Entertainment stated that Son Dam Bi had finished recording her album and was in the midst of shooting photos for the album jacket. The album was released on November 12, 2012. The lead single, ‘Dripping Tears’, was produced by Brave Brothers. Son Dam Bi married former South Korean national speed skater Lee Kyou Hyuk on May 13, 2022 in a private ceremony. Their romantic relationship started in September 2021.

Photo Credit : News1