Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Son Ye Jin
/
10 Photos of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin prove why we need a Crash Landing on You Season 2 ASAP

10 Photos of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin prove why we need a Crash Landing on You Season 2 ASAP

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are one of the most loved onscreen couples. Here are ten photos of the K-drama actors that make fans desperate for Crash Landing on You Season 2 ASAP.
21173 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's unmissable photos

    Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's unmissable photos

    Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are one of the favourite on-screen couples. The duo starred together in the romantic drama Crash Landing on You. Their amazing chemistry in the same won millions of hearts. It's been months since the show ended but because of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's spectacular performance and chemistry in the tvN drama, many are still talking about it. Fans eagerly want the stars to collaborate again and we understand why! For the uninitiated, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin earlier worked together in the film Negotiation. The movie was a big hit. Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin impressed everyone with their remarkable performance in it. For the unversed, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin share a great camaraderie in real life. The duo's chemistry in Crash Landing on You was so convincing that many fans started believing that they were in an actual relationship. There's no denying that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin look good together. Given their amazing friendship, here are ten photos of the stars that will make you wish for the second season of the drama.

    Photo Credit : Hyun Bin Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Chemistry on point

    Chemistry on point

    The duo's chemistry grabbed a lot of attention.

    Photo Credit : tvN Drama

  • 3 / 10
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    We can't take our eyes off them!

    Photo Credit : tvN Drama

  • 4 / 10
    Cuteness overloaded

    Cuteness overloaded

    They both look absolutely adorable together in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Son Ye Jin Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    That smile!

    That smile!

    Hyun Bin's smile will steal your heart. Also, Son Ye-jin's expression is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Son Ye Jin Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Could they be any more perfect?

    Could they be any more perfect?

    This picture speaks volumes of their amazing friendship.

    Photo Credit : Son Ye Jin Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    They look so good together

    They look so good together

    What do you think?

    Photo Credit : Son Ye Jin Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Dating rumours

    Dating rumours

    The duo's dating rumours always create huge buzz.

    Photo Credit : Son Ye Jin Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Goofying around

    Goofying around

    Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's smile will brighten your dull day.

    Photo Credit : Son Ye Jin Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    Both the actors will make you fall in love with them.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement