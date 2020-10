1 / 10

Son Ye Jin's beautiful photos

Son Ye-jin is one of the popular South Korean actresses. The beautiful actress won millions of hearts with her spectacular performance in Crash Landing On You. Her chemistry with co-star Hyun Bin was loved by the masses. It was so convincing that many fans started believing that they were in an actual relationship. Son Ye-ji rose to fame for her performances in films and TV shows like The Classic, Summer Scent, A Moment To Remember, April Snow, Alone in Love, My Wife Got Married, the Pirates, The Truth Beneath, The Last Princess and Something in the Rain. Her chemistry with Something in the Rain co-star Jung Hae-in created a huge buzz. Because of her remarkable performance in The Classic and A Moment To Remember, Son Ye-jin was given the title of 'Nation's First Love' in Korea. She is one celebrity who is known to try different genres and pick up roles that are challenging. Up next, Son Ye-ji will be seen in the Hollywood film 'The Cross', which also stars Lee Sun Gyun and Sam Worthington. The wonderful actress enjoys great popularity. She is very active on social media. Her social media posts reveal a lot about her personal life. Son Ye-ji's Instagram photos will definitely leave you mesmerised. Don't believe us? Check out her beautiful Instagram photos.

Photo Credit : Son Ye Jin Instagram