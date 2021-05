1 / 1

Actor Song Joong Ki smiling wide at the press premiere of the movie 'Gunhamdo'

One of the finest actors in the Korean industry, Song Joong Ki is riding high on the success of his latest project, Vincenzo. Vincenzo tells the story of a Korean Italian Mafia Consigliere who returns to his homeland for some unfinished business after the passing away of the Mafia Boss. However, once back in Korea, he’s faced with a larger looming evil than he could have ever imagined. A chaotic variable is thrown into his carefully chalked out plan and things go haywire, only for Vincenzo to emerge as the ultimate savior, albeit in the guise of a villain. After all, in Vincenzo’s own words, only evil can weed out evil. Before this, Song Joong Ki starred in South Korea’s first ever space film called Space Sweepers which also gained worldwide success and recognition. At the same time, Song Joong Ki is also known for his impeccable fashion. The actor recently graced the cover of the June issue of GQ Korea in an amazing pictorial sporting varied looks effortlessly. During press conferences and award shows too, all eyes are always on Song Joong Ki and his outfits for the day. With that said, here are some of Song Joong Ki’s best looks from his various public appearances.

Photo Credit : News1